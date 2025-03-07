James Spann: Rain for Alabama at times over the weekend, some thunder for south Alabama

STILL DRY TODAY: After a chilly start early this morning, with temperatures in the 30s in many areas, we are forecasting a high between 67 and 73 degrees this afternoon with a partly sunny sky. Clouds will increase tonight, and a few spotty showers are possible as moisture levels begin to rise.

A decent part of Alabama will be dry during the day Saturday, but showers and a storm or two are very possible near the Gulf Coast. We expect periods of rain statewide Saturday night into Sunday. A few thunderstorms are possible across far south Alabama; the Storm Prediction Center maintains a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms there Saturday afternoon and night.

If thunderstorms do develop, one or two of them could produce gusty winds. The tornado threat is very low, but not zero.

Rain amounts over the weekend will be around one-half inch for the northern half of Alabama, with one-half to 1 inch for the southern counties. The high Saturday will be close to 70, followed by a high Sunday between 57 and 63 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks dry and pleasant for the first half of the week; then a disturbance will bring a chance of showers to Alabama on Thursday, nothing too heavy. Dry air returns Friday. Global models continue to suggest a chance of showers and storms at some point over the following weekend, March 15-16, but it remains too early to know whether severe storms will be an issue.

DST RETURNS: We go back on Daylight Saving Time this weekend; the sunset Sunday at Birmingham will be at 6:50 p.m.

ON THIS DATE IN 2018: A teacher was struck by lightning outside an Ocean County, New Jersey, middle school during a thundersnow event.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.