The Next Round Alabama News Center College Basketball Preview: Alabama vs. Auburn Part 2

Alabama heads to Neville Arena Saturday for a big rematch with Auburn. The Next Round guys break down Alabama’s chances and also look at some other noteworthy weekend games, including Texas vs. Oklahoma in the last set of games before the SEC Tournament.

The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The Next Round is part of the Disrupt Media group of digital-first sports and entertainment shows and podcasts. Alabama Crimson Tide fans can access original public and subscriber content from Cover Crimson. Auburn Tiger fans can access original public and subscriber content at The Barn.