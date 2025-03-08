British aristocracy highlights 2025 Wilcox Historical Society’s Tour of Homes

The Wilcox Historical Society's 2025 Tour of Homes will feature seven historical homes, a church and the law office of former Alabama Gov. Benjamin Meek Miller, as well as a reception including speeches from the Earl and Countess of Sandwich, Luke and Julie Montagu. (Wilcox Historical Society)

The Wilcox Historical Society’s annual Tour of Homes will feature appearances by Luke and Julie Montagu, the 12th Earl and Countess of Sandwich.

This 2025 Tour of Homes, set for March 21-22 in Camden, includes visits to seven beautiful, historic homes, a church and the law office of Benjamin Meek Miller, who served as an Alabama Supreme Court justice from 1921 to 1928 and Alabama’s governor from 1931 to 1935.

The event’s star attraction will be the appearance of the 12th Earl and Countess of Sandwich, with both scheduled to speak on Friday, March 21, at Wakefield Plantation.

The weekend kicks off with a luncheon on March 21 with the Earl and Countess, and guests will have the opportunity to have a commemorative photograph taken with them. The Montagus will speak Friday evening about the “great houses of England,” including Mapperton, their own estate. Heavy hor d’oeuvres will be served and the musical guest will be the Tommy Ward Band.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Right Honorable Earl and Countess of Sandwich to Alabama and to Wilcox County,” said Lance Britt, president of the Wilcox Historical Society. “To have members of the British aristocracy share stories from not only their home, Mapperton, but other great houses of England, will be truly fascinating. We are honored they are joining us.”

Mapperton, the English family estate of Luke and Julie Montagu, the 12th Earl and Countess of Sandwich. (Courtesy of Wilcox Historical Society) A promotional flier from the Wilcox Historical Society features Luke and Julie Montagu, the Earl and Countess of Sandwich, and their English estate, Mapperton. The Montagus will be guests for the Society’s annual Tour of Homes. (Wilcox Historical Society)

Tickets for the Tour of Homes can be purchased online through Eventbrite, with packages ranging from $50 per person to $400. All proceeds from the Tour of Homes fund preservation efforts for historic buildings throughout Wilcox County.

“This year’s Tour of Homes includes seven beautiful antebellum homes, several of which have never left the original families that built them,” Britt said. “Our guests will see unique architecture, fabulous antiques and will hear the stories of the people that lived in these wonderful homes. Every dollar raised will go to restore and preserve historic structures in Wilcox County.”

Julie Montagu is a historian known for starring in “An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates” on the Smithsonian Channel, and she hosts the YouTube series “American Viscountess,” sharing insights into the historic houses in the United Kingdom.

Luke Montagu, an entrepreneur who has founded a series of technology, education and media businesses, serves as chairman of trustees for West Dorset Wilding, a charity that promotes rewilding and nature recovery.

“The Wilcox Historical Society’s Tour of Homes brings people from all over the country to Camden, and those visitors immerse themselves in the architecture and Southern culture of the Black Belt,” said Pam Swanner, director of the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association. “It will be a fantastic weekend hosted by the Wilcox Historical Society. Alabama’s Black Belt offers amazing experiences, and this is a perfect example.”