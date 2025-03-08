Recipe: Simple Homemade High-Protein Granola

If you're looking for a healthy, protein-packed snack that’s easy to make and incredibly delicious, this Simple Homemade High-Protein Granola is just what you need. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

Whether you enjoy it as a crunchy topping for yogurt, paired with milk for breakfast or as a grab-and-go snack, this granola is the perfect way to fuel your body and keep you satisfied throughout the day.

Why protein is essential in your diet

Protein is an essential macronutrient that plays a crucial role in muscle repair, immune function and overall energy levels. Unlike carbohydrates or fats, protein keeps you feeling full for longer, making it a great addition to meals and snacks, especially if you’re looking to maintain a balanced diet. This granola recipe includes vanilla protein powder and pecans, both of which contribute to its high-protein content and give you a satisfying, nutrient-dense bite in every serving.

This High-Protein Granola is:

High in fiber– thanks to rolled oats, which support digestion.

Packed with healthy fats – from pecans to a touch of oil for sustained energy.

Lightly sweetened with natural ingredients – using maple syrup or honey.

Customizable – so you can add your favorite mix-ins like dried fruit or dark chocolate.

Ways to enjoy your High-Protein Granola

Sprinkle over Greek yogurt with fresh berries for a protein-packed breakfast.

Enjoy as a cereal with your favorite milk or plant-based alternative.

Mix into smoothie bowls for extra crunch and nutrition.

Pack it in a snack bag for a satisfying midday energy boost.

Making mindful, nutritious food choices doesn’t have to be a grueling task. In fact, it can be flavorful, fun and full of joy — just like this Simple Homemade High-Protein Granola. Try this recipe today and enjoy a delicious, nutrient-rich snack that supports your body and fuels your busy lifestyle.

Simple Homemade High-Protein Granola

Click here for a printable recipe.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Serves: 10

Ingredients

5 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

1 cup pecans

1 cup vanilla protein powder

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

¾ cup maple syrup or honey

3 tablespoons oil

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients.

Stir well to combine, until all of the mixture looks wet.

Transfer mixture to a large baking sheet, lined with parchment paper. If not using parchment paper, just spray the sheet pans with cooking oil.

Pack the mixture down to about ¼-½ inch. This allows the mixture to roast evenly and gives the bottom a little crisp.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, stirring halfway through.

Once the granola is done baking and golden in color, remove the tray from the oven and let the granola cool completely.

Store in an airtight container in a cool, dry place.

Recipe notes

Nutrition information (¼ cup): calories 300, carbohydrates 40 grams, protein 12 grams, fat 10 grams, saturated fat 1.2 grams, fiber 5 grams, sugar 12 grams, sodium 87 milligrams.

Store granola in an airtight container and enjoy in about 1 month for freshness. You can freeze extra for about 6 months.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.