Scott Martin: Showers, some south Alabama thunder today; spring warmth on its way

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We have a deep trough out to our west with a westerly flow across Alabama today. We’ll have some moisture begin to work into the Gulf Coast region early, with more rain moving in from the southwest to the northeast during the evening through overnight. Rainfall amounts through Sunday morning will be light across much of the state, less than one-half inch, while the southern and coastal regions may see amounts up to and over 1 inch, with localized heavier amounts. Much of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy where it is not raining. Highs will top out in the lower 60s to the upper 70s from north to south.

Don’t forget it is also Daylight Saving Time. Spring forward and move those clocks ahead one hour before heading to bed (if you still have any devices that require manual adjustments).

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cooler across the state; we’ll still be dealing with showers throughout the day. The heavier amounts look to be over southeast Alabama, with totals up to an inch, while the rest of the state can expect around one-quarter to one-half inch of rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 70s.

THE WORK WEEK: Monday looks to start wet, with showers possible through midday. After that, rain will begin to move out of the state from west to east, and skies become clear by the evening. Almost everyone will see amounts lighter than one-quarter inch. Highs will be back up in the lower 60s to the lower 70s across the state.

Tuesday will be sunny, dry and mild, with highs in the lower to mid 70s across the state.

Much of Wednesday will be sunny and mild again, but we’ll see a disturbance begin to form off to our west that will send a few clouds in our direction late. We stay dry with highs in the 70s.

On Thursday, the disturbance begins to bring showers into the state before dawn and slowly progresses eastward through the day. Rain looks to exit the state by midnight. There will be some instability present, but the wind fields do not look all that impressive at this point. Thunder will be possible, and I can’t rule out a few strong storms. We’ll keep our scanners peeled on this system, especially since we have entered our main severe weather season in Alabama. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the upper 70s. Rainfall amounts will be light, with most locations seeing less than one-quarter inch.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with a southwesterly flow as a deepening trough approaches from the west. Dewpoints will begin to rise and temperatures will be warm, reaching the mid 70s to the lower 80s from northeast to southwest.

SEVERE WEATHER POTENTIAL: Our next potential threat of severe weather looks to take place next weekend as a strong cold front moves through the state during the day Sunday, March 16. While it is way too early for specifics, the Global Forecast System is already painting a decent amount of instability in the state, along with a low-level jet in place. We’ll get a better look at this system later in the week.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.