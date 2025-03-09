The art of landscape architecture: Troy Rhone designs some of Alabama’s most beautiful gardens

Troy Rhone’s process emphasizes understanding each client’s personality and lifestyle when designing a garden for that client’s home. (Courtesy of Troy Rhone)

One common theme is found among Alabama’s most beautiful homes and gardens: impeccable landscape design. Whether driving through the state’s most prestigious neighborhoods or stumbling upon seemingly undiscovered landscapes, it is the careful curation of outdoor spaces that often catches the eye.

These spaces did not become the marvels they are by mere accident or coincidence. These are landscapes meticulously designed by Alabama’s top talent — those who have perfected the art of landscape architecture. One of these renowned designers is Troy Rhone.

From a family of talented writers, artists and gardeners, Rhone developed a love for beautiful landscapes at a young age and first began designing while studying horticulture at Auburn University. He now has more than two decades of experience in the industry and a diverse portfolio of projects across the country and abroad.

With a deep appreciation for traditional design, Rhone prioritizes quality, aesthetics, functionality and purpose to curate gardens perfectly suited to his clients’ elegant homes. For Rhone, the process and art of landscape design is about understanding each client’s personality and lifestyle to creatively craft a garden that serves as an extension of the home’s interior.

He is driven by a deep appreciation for natural beauty and creation and seeks to share this experience with others by creating spaces conducive to fully embracing the beauty of the natural world.

SoulGrown: What initially drew you to the field of landscape design?

Troy Rhone: As a child, I always enjoyed working outside, building and being creative. I started designing residential landscapes while a student at Auburn University, even before taking my first design class.

SG: What inspires you most about the Alabama landscape, and how do you bring that inspiration to life in your designs?

Rhone: Alabama is a truly beautiful state, with amazing terrain and topography. I always strive to ensure my designs fit seamlessly into the surrounding environment. A great deal of thought and planning goes into making sure each landscape feels like it belongs.

SG: What role does native flora play in your landscapes, and how do you decide what to incorporate?

Rhone: It completely depends on the specific job. In a suburban neighborhood, for example, I may not be as concerned about whether a plant is native or not. I am more concerned with how well a specific plant will do in its surrounding environment. I always want to plant landscapes that will mature and be around for generations. In our designs, the individual plant is actually the last thing chosen in our design process. But when we do choose a specific plant, we look into factors such as water requirements, drainage requirements, sunlight hours, wind, pollution and even salt spray.

SG: How does the Southern climate influence your design choices in Alabama?

Rhone: I definitely have to take into consideration the timing and amount of rain we will get in a given year. Soil composition is also very important. Ninety-nine percent of all plant problems are water related. When a plant becomes stressed from either too much or too little water, it is susceptible to all types of diseases. So, we choose plants that can handle their environment and add irrigation and drainage as extra precautions for the rainy season and dry season.

SG: How has your experience working across the United States and internationally influenced your design sensibilities in the Southeast?

Rhone: I think anytime you travel, you pick up unique ideas that can be adapted to fit your set of conditions and climate. One of the biggest influences of my travels has been understanding how classical architecture relates to landscape design. I believe it has made me a better designer.

SG: How do you balance functionality with aesthetics in your designs?

Rhone: I personally believe every design has to be both functional and beautiful. For me, it is not an either-or. It is a must on both fronts. I am extremely practical in the sense that the garden has to be functional for the client. And I also choose beautiful, mostly natural materials, and arrange them in a way that creates an end result that is attractive.

This story originally was published on the SoulGrown website.