University of Alabama again named top producer of Fulbright students

The University of Alabama has been named a top-producing institution of Fulbright students in eight of the past 10 years. The university had 14 Fulbright students for the 2024-25 academic year. (contributed)

The University of Alabama has again been recognized as a top-producing institution of Fulbright U.S. students, a distinction that UA has now earned eight times in the last 10 years.

The Fulbright Program is an international academic exchange program with the goal of increasing mutual understanding and supporting friendly and peaceful relations between the people of the United States and other countries. Fulbright top-producing institutions are grouped by Carnegie Classification and represent the range of institutions engaging with the Fulbright Program and ensuring its broad impact on American communities across the country.

“The University of Alabama’s continued recognition as a top-producing institution for Fulbright U.S. student awards reflects our strong commitment to academic excellence and global engagement,” UA President Stuart R. Bell said. “These remarkable students are broadening their perspectives through research and teaching abroad while representing UA’s values — creative activity, leadership and service. Their success highlights the exceptional education and mentorship they receive at the Capstone, and we are immensely proud of their achievements.”

The Fulbright Program selected 14 University of Alabama students for various awards for the 2024-25 academic year. The Fulbright award of the U.S. Department of State offers one-year grants for independent study and research, and for English teaching assistantships overseas. The highly competitive program selects approximately 1,500 award recipients from more than 11,000 applicants annually.

“It is a great honor for UA to again be listed as a top producer in the U.S. student Fulbright competition,” said Teresa Wise, Ph.D., associate provost for international education and global outreach. “Our students’ ongoing success in this competition reflects their high quality and their high interest in learning about countries and cultures across the globe.

“Although born from conflict, the spirit, promise and power of the Fulbright Program have endured for almost 80 years. I trust that our outstanding students will continue to both benefit from and contribute to the work of the Fulbright Program and to a peaceful and prosperous world as envisioned by Senator J. William Fulbright.”

The UA Capstone International Center offers guidance to students and faculty on a variety of prestigious international awards, including Fulbright awards. The center website provides information for faculty members to learn about Fulbright awards as well as students interested in Fulbright and other awards.

