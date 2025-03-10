Alabama Power celebrates community at annual Chili Cook-Off

Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center)

Alabama Power joined the fun at the Chili Cook-Off in Birmingham earlier this month, where the company served up more than just chili – it also highlighted the importance of caring for our rivers and our communities.

The Chili Cook-Off, hosted by the Exceptional Foundation, is one of Birmingham’s most popular annual fundraisers. The event features live music, a kids’ zone, beverages and, of course, all the chili you can eat. But it’s about more than food – it’s a vital fundraiser for the Exceptional Foundation’s programs, which support adults and youth with intellectual disabilities by promoting friendships, healthy living, life skills and community involvement.

Alabama Power is a proud longtime sponsor and participant in the meaningful event.

“Being part of the Chili Cook-Off is such a great way to connect with the Birmingham community,” said Dylan Shaw, Environmental Affairs specialist at Alabama Power. “It’s amazing to see so many people come together for a fun event while also supporting causes and organizations, like the Exceptional Foundation, that have such a lasting impact.”

Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power participated in the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off and supported the event with its Renew Our Rivers, Touch a Truck, Marsh Monster, river barge, EVs and other displays. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center)

The company’s environmental affairs team competed in the cook-off, while also representing Renew Our Rivers, a program dedicated to cleaning up Alabama’s waterways. Since 2000, Renew Our Rivers has helped remove more than 13.5 million pounds of trash with the support of 104,000 volunteers. This year marks its 26th season, continuing to protect the environment we all share.

Along with competing for chili bragging rights, Alabama Power had the opportunity to engage with the community in several ways. The company’s Power Delivery team showcased a bucket truck in the popular “Touch a Truck” area, while its Electric Vehicle team displayed an electric truck, highlighting an ongoing commitment to clean energy. Alabama Power also had a Marsh Monster and river barge on display – essential tools we use to help keep Alabama’s rivers clean and reliable power reaching customers.

Events like the Chili Cook-Off serve as a reminder of what can be accomplished when a community unites and works toward the things that matter most.