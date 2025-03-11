How Alabama became home to Standard Deluxe’s Amy Miller

Minnesota native Amy Miller says she likes gritty places, and her 8½ years in Alabama's arts scene have convinced her that the description fits her adopted state. (Dixie Hines)

Originally from the Twin Cities, Amy Miller’s professional background is as diverse and rich as the arts and cultures she has engaged with throughout her career. Her experience spans multiple roles in the performing arts sector, including community engagement, programming and arts administration across various regions of the United States.

With more than 25 years in the field, Miller has worked as a director of programming and education, an artist representative and a community programs manager, showcasing her versatility and depth of knowledge in the art world.

However, her first job after graduating from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minn., where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in global studies and music performance, was working in refugee resettlement. “The Twin Cities have one of the largest, if not the largest, populations of refugees that are resettled in this country, so it’s highly diverse,” Miller says. “This experience laid the groundwork for me in so many ways in terms of gaining a perspective of the globe, a perspective of privilege and a desire to give back and work within the realm of social impact and nonprofit work.”

That’s why Miller decided to enhance her creative practice and professional experience by moving to New York and obtaining a master’s degree in performance studies from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Miller has since designed and produced programming at St. Paul’s Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, Birmingham’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center and Auburn’s Gogue Performing Arts Center, which has given her a broad perspective on arts programming across different regions of the United States and internationally.

She serves as a co-producer at Standard Deluxe in Waverly, Alabama, along with her creative partner in business and in life, Scott Peek, artist, printmaker, presenter and founder/owner of Standard Deluxe. There, she plays a significant role in curating and presenting music events.

Going forward, Miller says she wants to flip the script on the negative connotations and even fear she encounters trying to get performers to come to Alabama. “I think they’re oftentimes single narratives of this country or of this state that are portrayed over and over, and [Alabama] becomes a place that some people think is so different, so unwelcoming. But I’ve had bands come who loved their time in Birmingham so much that they decided to stay an extra day because they wanted to connect further with some of the people they had met. And since then, they’ve continued those connections. So being able to give national and even global context to Alabama is something I’m passionate about.”

What’s it like going from the Twin Cities to Waverly, population 148? According to Miller, it was exactly the right move for her. “I’m at a chapter in my life where I’ve found the love of my life. We have a baby. We live on these artistic grounds at Standard Deluxe, and on any given day, we have many, many projects going on,” she says. “It’s magic.”

This is Alabama: What is your favorite part about living in Alabama?

Amy Miller: Since moving here 8½ years ago, I continue to find so much joy in the surprises that are around every corner in Alabama. This state never ceases to amaze me. Whether it’s the diverse social dance scene in Birmingham, the original Mardi Gras celebration in Mobile or Lowe Mill in Huntsville, the largest privately owned arts facility, I believe, in the U.S. – it’s just profound. And then there’s the unique small-town festivals such as the Rhododendron Festival in Mentone and the Gee’s Bend Airing of the Quilts Festival. So many exciting, beautiful, creative surprises at every turn.

TIA: What is one thing people across the country should know about Alabama?

Miller: It’s a vibrant state with a diverse spectrum of thought and identity. Unlike the alternate, singular story that too often paints Alabama in a negative light within national narratives, people should know that Alabama is full of artists, activists, chefs, environmentalists, scholars and innovators, and Alabama communities are thriving via their diversity and creativity.

TIA: What is a place in Alabama that you’ve always wanted to visit but haven’t?

Miller: Hale County, home of the innovative Rural Studio, a field-based design-to-build program that’s part of Auburn University’s School of Architecture. [Scott’s] been there, and I keep trying to make plans. Greensboro is a town that I’d like to go to as well. They have this great little up-and-coming arts and community engagement scene that’s happening there.

TIA: How would you describe the people of Alabama?

Miller: Kind and hospitable to their core with grit and an edge. Alabama people are storytellers, and if asked, love to go on about their home traditions and passions. I like places that are gritty. Right? That’s one of the reasons I love living in New York. And I would say Minnesotans are gritty, too. They have to be to get through those winters. So there’s a gritty edge to the South. Any time you’re an underdog you have to become a bit of a survivor. You have to become a bit of an innovator, creative in certain ways with your resources. And Alabamians are highly innovative. They’re DIYers, which I highly respect. They make culture out of an incredible food dish or a one-of-a-kind arts facility, and they do it with what they have, with their innovative resources.

TIA: Who would be on your Alabama Mount Rushmore?

Miller: There are so many important activists and leaders from our state. I came up with Rosa Parks, Fred Shuttlesworth, Angela Davis and Helen Keller.

TIA: Where is the most beautiful place in Alabama?

Miller: For nostalgic reasons, although it’s legitimately beautiful, I’ll say the Tallapoosa River. Scott and I absolutely adore the creeks along that riverbed and the Tallapoosa River that then flows into Lake Martin. Coming from the land of 10,000 lakes, I’m a river rat and a lake rat. I grew up on the water, and in Alabama, there’s so much water. So when I moved down to the Auburn area and learned about the Tallapoosa River and Lake Martin, right away, I was like, oh, this is the place I’m going to have to spend a lot of time. They’re extraordinarily beautiful.

TIA: Name an Alabamian who inspires you. Why?

Miller: I’m going to throw a shoutout to Jay Lamar. She’s an incredible creative and professional from our state, and I met her first when she was executive director of the Alabama Bicentennial Commission. I really respected her vision and work to lift up our state. And recently she edited a compilation of essays by women who are creatives around the state called “Old Enough: Southern Women Artists and Writers on Creativity and Aging.” It’s essays by women who are in older generations of their life and journey. It’s really inspiring that she’s lifting up Alabama’s female creatives.

