Alabama Power Foundation fuels advancement through signature grant programs

Since 1989, the Alabama Power Foundation has been dedicated to uplifting communities and improving the quality of life for people across Alabama. Thanks to the generosity of Alabama Power shareholders, the foundation supports this mission through grantmaking.

Each year, the foundation awards a variety of grants designed to empower communities and create more opportunities for all. These grants focus on five key areas: educational advancement, civic and community development, arts and cultural enrichment, health and human services, and environmental stewardship – helping to bridge gaps and drive meaningful change across the state.

Many of these signature grant programs are for educators, while others are for organizations and municipalities. Applying entities should serve Alabamians who reside in Alabama Power Company’s service territory. Priority is given to those schools and organizations determined to have an overall financial need.

Discover which grant is right for you and how to make your application stand out below.

Grants for teachers leading the way for college and career readiness in math and science

Champion grants are awarded to teacher teams striving to ensure sure that their students are college and career ready in the areas of math and/or science. Teams can pitch for up to $5,000 in funding.

Educators in grades 9 to 11 should apply as a grade-level and/or subject-area team. So, if you’re a high school teacher who enjoys collaborating with colleagues, this grant could be for you. This grant is also for teachers committed to professional growth. All teachers who take part in the grant are required to take on a professional development (PD) program with a focus on raising student achievement in math and/or science. The funds can be used on other resources, but PD must be included in the proposal.

Your proposal can also include instructional resources or classroom technology. Be sure to demonstrate how these resources can increase student engagement, help scaffold instruction and improve learning in math and/or science concepts. ACT prep materials also qualify.

When is the application open?

There are two grant cycles:

Cycle 1: March 24-April 25.

Cycle 2: Aug. 4-Sept. 5.

Empowering teachers with grants for student achievement in math and English

Scholar grants are for elementary and middle school teacher teams seeking to boost student achievement in math and English language arts to grade-level proficiency and beyond. These grants can be used to fund PD opportunities as well as classroom technology and other instructional resources. Educators can request up to $5,000 in their proposals.

Teachers of grades 2 to 8 should apply as a grade-level and/or subject-area team. Like the Champion grants, the Scholar grants focus on collaboration and professional development. All teachers who take part in the grant must enroll in a PD program with a focus on raising student achievement in math and/or ELA.

Funds from the grant can be used on other resources, but PD must be included in the proposal. Furthermore, proposals for instructional resources or classroom technology must indicate how these resources can increase student engagement, help scaffold instruction and improve learning in math and/or ELA concepts.

When is the application open?

There are two grant cycles:

Cycle 1: March 24-April 25.

Cycle 2: Aug. 4-Sept. 5.

Helping teachers provide a better learning environment

Westside Elementary received an Alabama Power Foundation Classroom Grant. (contributed) Breakthrough Charter School received an Alabama Power Foundation Classroom Grant. (contributed)

The National Education Association reports that more than 90% of teachers use their own money on school supplies, spending hundreds of dollars per year. The Alabama Power Foundation wants to help put an end to these out-of-pocket expenses through Classroom grants. These grants provide funding to teachers for much needed classroom materials that will create a better learning environment and elevate student achievement.

Educators in grades kindergarten through 12 can apply for up to $1,000. Classroom grants can be used to purchase books, furniture, media equipment, tutoring programs, sanitation supplies and more. If there’s an event or program that would help the school better connect with families or the community in a way that would benefit the students, a Classroom grant could be used for this, too.

When is the application open?

Sept. 15-Sept. 26.

Educating students to preserve Alabama’s natural resources

Students learned how to read a thermometer that’s used to collect air and water temperatures at water testing sites. (contributed) In Gadsden City Schools a group of high schoolers and fourth and fifth graders discovered they can be stewards of the environment at any age as they learned how to monitor the water quality in their community. (contributed)

The Alabama Power Foundation believes that today’s students are tomorrow’s stewards.

The Students to Stewards grant helps schools implement environmental stewardship initiatives that prepare students for their crucial role of conserving and protecting our natural resources. Funds – up to $2,500 – can be used for outdoor classrooms, teaching tools and curricula that focus on environmental and conservation education. If you’re eager to teach your students about pollinators, birds or the importance of caring for wildlife, a Students to Stewards grant can help with that.

When is the application open?

Oct. 6-Nov. 7.

Empowering student success through athletics, arts and music

Demopolis Middle School received an Alabama Power Foundation Power to Play Grant. (contributed) Central High School of Clay County received an Alabama Power Foundation Power to Play Grant. (contributed)

Studies show that students who take part in extracurricular activities perform better in the classroom and are more likely to graduate from high school. That’s why the Alabama Power Foundation Power to Play grant program offers funds to boost student involvement in athletics, arts and music with grants for up to $2,500.

Power to Play offers three types of grants:

Athletic Grants. These funds could be used to launch a new sport or a new team in an existing sport. They could also be used to increase the number of students on an existing team. Additionally, the athletic grant can be used to purchase sports equipment or uniforms or to pay for referees, umpires or tournament entry fees. Funds can also be applied to renovating a sports venue. Schools applying for athletic support must be a member in good standing of AHSAA/AISA.

These funds could be used to launch a new sport or a new team in an existing sport. They could also be used to increase the number of students on an existing team. Additionally, the athletic grant can be used to purchase sports equipment or uniforms or to pay for referees, umpires or tournament entry fees. Funds can also be applied to renovating a sports venue. Schools applying for athletic support must be a member in good standing of AHSAA/AISA. Arts Grants. These funds can be used to launch a new arts program or to increase participation in an existing fine or visual arts program. If the supplies or equipment for your school’s art program need an upgrade or if your dance team needs new uniforms, this grant can help.

These funds can be used to launch a new arts program or to increase participation in an existing fine or visual arts program. If the supplies or equipment for your school’s art program need an upgrade or if your dance team needs new uniforms, this grant can help. Music Grants. These funds can be used to create a new music program or to purchase new instruments, sheet music, equipment or uniforms for an existing music program. If your student musicians are ready to take part in competitions, festivals or other performances, the Power to Play grants could also help with the cost of these activities. Furthermore, these funds can be used for professional development for music educators and for integrating technology into music education by purchasing recording equipment or music software.

When is the application open?

July 28-Aug. 22.

Explore more with Field Trip funding

If you’re looking to take student learning beyond the classroom, a Field Trip grant could help you do just that. Teachers in grades kindergarten through 12 can apply for up to $2,500.

The Alabama Power Foundation wants to see Field Trip grants used to fund trips that inspire curiosity, deepen understanding and create lasting memories. Trips to museums, historical sites, STEM centers, nature preserves and cultural landmarks are considered especially impactful.

The field trip must align with state curriculum standards, have a clear educational objective and provide students with opportunities to expand their knowledge, skills and cultural awareness.

When is the application open?

Aug. 4-Sept. 5.

Supporting community beautification through tree-planting grants

Oxford’s historic main street received an Alabama Power Foundation Good Roots Grant. (contributed) Cultured Pearls Foundation received an Alabama Power Foundation Good Roots Grant. (contributed)

The Good Roots grant program is for groups, communities and institutions devoted to keeping Alabama beautiful. These grants provide funds for planting trees and other beautification efforts.

Local governments (cities, towns, communities of any size, educational institutions), city and county school systems, universities and 501 (c)(3) organizations are eligible to apply for up to $1,000.

Your proposal should indicate how your project will maintain and enhance the quality of the environment in communities across the state and encourage active community involvement. If your group wants to plant trees, be sure to detail the long-term care plan for the trees.

When is the application open?

Oct. 6-Nov. 7.

Unlocking Alabama’s cultural and economic potential

Gateway grants aim to unlock the economic and cultural value within Alabama communities by helping towns invite new visitors, new industries and new neighbors to their portion of the state. Cities, towns and communities can apply for up to $2,500.

From the colorful and captivating quilts of Gee’s Bend to the breathtaking natural beauty of the Cahaba River to the awe-inspiring stories told along the Civil Rights Trail, nearly every town in Alabama has something special to share. Gateway grants are here to help each corner of the state elevate its unique story.

Proposals should demonstrate how your project boosts community pride, enhances economic development opportunities or improves community aesthetics. For example, funds could be used to purchase signs, renovate existing signs, develop or upgrade your community’s website or for marketing materials for your city, town or community event.

When is the application open?

June 23-July 18.

Learn more about the Alabama Power Foundation signature grant programs at www.powerofgood.com.