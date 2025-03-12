TechBirmingham announces its first-ever Southeast regional pitch competition

After six consecutive sold-out years, Sloss Tech is expanding its footprint to become a comprehensive three-day experience in downtown Birmingham. (TechBirmingham)

TechBirmingham announced the launch of its first-ever Southeast regional pitch competition. The new competition, set to take place in downtown Birmingham, is designed to spur regional business growth and job creation.

The competition will kick off the expanded three-day Sloss Tech conference beginning Wednesday, June 25. As part of the competition, innovative startups from across the Southeast will have the chance to compete for a grand prize of $50,000 in funding.

After six consecutive sold-out years, Sloss Tech is expanding its footprint to become a comprehensive three-day experience running June 25-27 throughout Birmingham’s historic theater district. The addition of the pitch competition marks a significant evolution for the conference, further establishing it as one of the Southeast’s best experiences for tech and innovation.

“Thanks to the support of the Regions Foundation, Sloss Tech/Ideas will strengthen our shared commitment to support the entrepreneurs shaping the Southeast’s next economy in mobility, agriculture, biotech and beyond,” said Deon Gordon, president and CEO of TechBirmingham. “From steel to startups, Birmingham has always been a city of builders. Now, we’re forging the future in innovation.”

Sloss Tech/Ideas will showcase 16 promising startups from around the Southeast competing in four key technology sectors that represent areas of significant growth and opportunity across the region:

Agtech and foodtech.

Healthtech and biotech.

Mobility and transportation technology.

Emerging tech.

The competition will award multiple prizes, including:

$50,000 for Best in Show.

$10,000 People’s Choice Award.

Three $5,000 Category Winner prizes.

“Sloss Tech has always supported new ideas; now, through this competition, we’re able to provide financial support that will empower entrepreneurs to reach the next level of success,” said Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation. “We believe the next generation of transformative companies is taking root right here in our region, and we’re committed to helping them grow.”

Early-bird tickets for the full Sloss Tech 2025 conference will be available in mid-March, with general admission tickets going on sale in early April.

This story originally was published on the SoulGrown website.