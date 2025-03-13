AUSA Global Force Symposium in Huntsville, Alabama, to focus on combat sustainment

U.S. Army Sgt. Deandre Harriell, a motor sergeant with the Thomasville-based 1230th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, pulls a tailpin from a trailer during Operation Patriot Press 2024 July 17, 2024, at the Anniston Army Depot, Anniston, Alabama. This exercise, established by the Army Materiel Command, is designed to promote readiness by providing real-world training for Army requirements and to achieve training towards Mission Essential Task requirements for Army active duty, Army Reserve, National Guard, and various other service branches. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

Experts from around the Army and industry will come together to address what the service is doing for “Driving Continuous Transformation of Ready Combat Formations” during the Association of the United States Army’s Global Force Symposium and Exhibition March 25-27 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

The symposium will feature a variety of in-depth discussions including an Army Materiel Command-lead contemporary military forum on “Transformation in Contact – Sustainment” March 26 at 8:30 a.m., highlighting how the Army is developing innovative methods to rapidly deliver logistics, sustainment and materiel readiness for tomorrow’s future operating environment.

Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, deputy commanding general and acting commander of AMC, will provide keynote remarks ahead of the CMF. He will highlight the Army’s ongoing efforts to rapidly adapt and integrate new technologies and tactics into a unit’s sustainment operations that will allow them to adjust and improve their logistical support on the battlefield in real time.

“Continuous transformation enables our Army to remain dominant against rapidly evolving and emerging threats,” Mohan explained.

Mohan’s remarks will center on the Army’s ongoing efforts to enhance the readiness of combat formations, including how the sustainment enterprise is leveraging advanced manufacturing, tele-maintenance and the operational readiness program, along with other initiatives, to get capabilities into the hands of soldiers.

“As the Army continues to modernize, predictive sustainment and analytics are the future of our enterprise,” Mohan said about the critical role of data analytics and emerging technologies in enabling precision sustainment and predictive logistics.

The sustainment enterprise is implementing process, materiel, doctrine and organizational improvements to enable transformation at echelon. To discuss those initiatives, panelists include Maj. Gen. Michelle Donahue, commanding general for Combined Arms Support Command; Brig. Gen. Shane Upton, director of the Contested Logistics Cross-Functional Team; Col. Christopher Johnson, commander of the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade; Shon Manasco, senior counselor Palantir; and retired Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson, GM Defense vice president of business. The forum will be moderated by retired Lt. Gen. Donnie Walker, former AMC deputy commanding general.