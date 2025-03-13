Can’t Miss Alabama: St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, Orange Beach Invasion, Holi Festival
St. Patrick’s Day events
Here are some lucky St. Patrick’s Day events taking place around the state.
- March 13-17: St. Patrick’s Celebration, Five Points South in Birmingham.
- March 14: St. Paddy’s Irish Murder Mystery Dinner, Arlington Historic Home and Gardens in Birmingham.
- March 14: Shamrockin’ with my Gnomies in downtown Gadsden.
- March 15 and 17: St. Patrick’s Day Street Party, Callaghan’s Irish Social Club in Mobile.
- March 15: World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Half Pint 0.5K in downtown Enterprise.
- March 15: Shamrockin’ 5K Color Run & Walk, City Walk in Anniston.
- March 15: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, Pratt Pub & Oyster Bar in Prattville.
- March 15: St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Huntsville.
- March 15: St. Patrick’s Day Party, Birmingham District Brewing Co.
- March 15: ShamROCK + Shop, Cahaba Brewing Co. in Birmingham.
- March 15: Trick a Leprechaun at CHOM for St. Patrick’s Day, Children’s Hands-On Museum of Tuscaloosa.
- March 15: Shamrock Scamper, Kiwanis Park in Dothan.
- March 17: Shamrock Swing Charity Golf Tournament, Highland Park Golf Course in Birmingham.
UAB events
Performances include:
- March 14: Strauss + Mahler, Alys Stephens Center.
- March 15: Play it Again Sam, Woodlawn UMC.
- March 15: Strauss + Mahler, Alys Stephens Center.
- March 16: Andy Grammer – Monster Tour, Alys Stephens Center.
- March 18: Young Concert Artists Series: Michael Yeung, Alys Stephens Center.
- March 20: Velocity Irish Dance, Alys Stephens Center.
For upcoming shows on the UAB campus calendar, visit calendar.uab.edu. For events at the Alys Stephens Center and its arts organization partners ArtPlay, AEIVA and Arts in Medicine, as well as the ASO and events presented by the departments of music and theater, visit alysstephens.org/events.
Orange Beach Invasion
Hot rods, lowered trucks and more than 40 vendors plus food purveyors will make their way to The Wharf in Orange Beach March 14-16. Visitors will see some of the hottest cars and trucks from across the country and Canada. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The Orange Beach Invasion will take place on the Wharf Parkway, AMC Lots and Main Street. Admission and parking are free.
The Market at MidCity
The Market at MidCity returns for its seventh season Sunday, March 16, through Sunday, Nov. 9. The event will showcase more than 40 vendors, farmers, bakers, produce, baked goods, plants and artisans. The atmosphere will be filled with music, shopping and family-friendly activities. The Market will open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at The Camp in Huntsville.
Holi Festival
The Birmingham Museum of Art (BMA) is partnering with City Walk Birmingham to celebrate the 14th annual Holi Festival. Embrace the spirit of Holi, a traditional Indian festival marking the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. The colorful celebration on March 15 will feature live music, dance performances, art activities and the iconic throwing of colored powders. Suitable for all ages, BMA’s Holi Festival is a perfect way to experience the richness of Indian culture, enjoy a fun-filled day with the community and welcome spring in a burst of festive color. The majority of the event is free with registration. There is a $5 charge for auditorium performances.
Shen Yun performance
Shen Yun is a brilliant artistic revival and celebration of China’s rich cultural heritage. After decades of communist rule, much of the divinely inspired culture has been lost. Each performance conveys the extraordinary depth and breadth of genuine Chinese culture, bringing to life the magnificence of 5,000 years of civilization. The performance consists of about 20 pieces, quickly moving from one legend, region or dynasty to the next. Themes range from the delicate elegance of Tang court ladies to the battlefield heroics of valiant generals, from the timeless philosophical works of Lao-Tzu to spectacular scenes of heavenly realms, transporting you to a magical world. The performance features classical Chinese dance, stunning costumes, an orchestra, picturesque backdrops, myths and legends. Shen Yun performances are March 15-16 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.