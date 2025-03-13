Can’t Miss Alabama: St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, Orange Beach Invasion, Holi Festival

St. Patrick’s Day events

Here are some lucky St. Patrick’s Day events taking place around the state.

Celebrate all things Irish at multiple events March 13-17 in Five Points South with food and drink specials, live entertainment, a flag-raising ceremony, a 5K run and the iconic St. Patrick’s Day Parade. (Five Points Alliance) Celebrate all things Irish at multiple events March 13-17 in Five Points South with food and drink specials, live entertainment, a flag-raising ceremony, a 5K run and the iconic St. Patrick’s Day Parade. (Five Points Alliance)

UAB events

Performances include:

For upcoming shows on the UAB campus calendar, visit calendar.uab.edu. For events at the Alys Stephens Center and its arts organization partners ArtPlay, AEIVA and Arts in Medicine, as well as the ASO and events presented by the departments of music and theater, visit alysstephens.org/events.

Orange Beach Invasion

Hot rods, lowered trucks and more than 40 vendors plus food purveyors will make their way to The Wharf in Orange Beach March 14-16. Visitors will see some of the hottest cars and trucks from across the country and Canada. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The Orange Beach Invasion will take place on the Wharf Parkway, AMC Lots and Main Street. Admission and parking are free.

The Market at MidCity

The Market at MidCity returns for its seventh season Sunday, March 16, through Sunday, Nov. 9. The event will showcase more than 40 vendors, farmers, bakers, produce, baked goods, plants and artisans. The atmosphere will be filled with music, shopping and family-friendly activities. The Market will open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at The Camp in Huntsville.

Holi Festival

The Birmingham Museum of Art (BMA) is partnering with City Walk Birmingham to celebrate the 14th annual Holi Festival. Embrace the spirit of Holi, a traditional Indian festival marking the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. The colorful celebration on March 15 will feature live music, dance performances, art activities and the iconic throwing of colored powders. Suitable for all ages, BMA’s Holi Festival is a perfect way to experience the richness of Indian culture, enjoy a fun-filled day with the community and welcome spring in a burst of festive color. The majority of the event is free with registration. There is a $5 charge for auditorium performances.

Celebrate the Indian culture at the Holi Festival March 15 at the Birmingham Museum of Art. (contributed) Celebrate the Indian culture at the Holi Festival March 15 at the Birmingham Museum of Art. (contributed) Celebrate the Indian culture at the Holi Festival March 15 at the Birmingham Museum of Art. (contributed)

Shen Yun performance

Shen Yun is a brilliant artistic revival and celebration of China’s rich cultural heritage. After decades of communist rule, much of the divinely inspired culture has been lost. Each performance conveys the extraordinary depth and breadth of genuine Chinese culture, bringing to life the magnificence of 5,000 years of civilization. The performance consists of about 20 pieces, quickly moving from one legend, region or dynasty to the next. Themes range from the delicate elegance of Tang court ladies to the battlefield heroics of valiant generals, from the timeless philosophical works of Lao-Tzu to spectacular scenes of heavenly realms, transporting you to a magical world. The performance features classical Chinese dance, stunning costumes, an orchestra, picturesque backdrops, myths and legends. Shen Yun performances are March 15-16 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.