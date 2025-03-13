GE Aerospace investing $73 million in Alabama operations

GE Aerospace is investing nearly $1 billion in its more than two dozen U.S. factories in 16 states, including $73 million in its facilities in Auburn and Huntsville.

In Auburn, where GE Aerospace has an additive manufacturing facility producing aircraft engine and marine military engine parts, the company is investing $51 million adding 3D printers, upgrades to existing equipment, new equipment and tooling to increase capacity and ensure quality and expansion, along with improvements, of the facility needed to meet demand.

“These investments allow Auburn to meet strong demand for innovative engine parts used on commercial and military aircraft,” said Cody Manning, site leader for GE Aerospace Auburn. “This also strengthens U.S. manufacturing and supports our local workforce in Auburn.”

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders Jr. praised the investment.

“GE Aerospace has had a great presence in Auburn, providing around 250 jobs locally and investing millions of dollars in our economy,” Anders said. “We’re proud of their commitment to Auburn and to Alabama as they continue to invest in their Auburn facility and continue to be leaders and innovators in 3D printing and additive manufacturing in the aviation industry.”

In Huntsville, where GE Aerospace uses a different manufacturing capability to produce aircraft engine parts, the company is investing $22 million adding machines to produce materials for ceramic matrix composite engine parts, which are one-third lighter and can withstand higher heat than most metals. The investment will also include upgrades to the building and equipment to improve the production process and ensure quality, along with more rooms for workers.

“New materials providing aircraft more range, efficiency and power begin here,” said Stephen French, site leader for GE Aerospace Huntsville. “And with this investment, Huntsville and its workforce will continue their important role in U.S. manufacturing and great tradition of inventing the future of flight.”

The Huntsville investment follows GE Aerospace Foundation’s $100,000 donation to Calhoun Community College in the Rocket City late last year to strengthen the region’s manufacturing workforce. The donation is funding lab equipment, the purchase of additional licenses for simulator training and models and training workbooks to support students in the Process Technology Program.

“GE Aerospace’s continued investment in our community is a testament to our city’s thriving aerospace and defense sectors and the innovative spirit that drives us forward,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “GE Aerospace’s commitment to Huntsville ensures we remain at the forefront of technological advancements, helping us reach new heights in both defense and innovation.”

In all, GE Aerospace is spending $500 million to expand advanced manufacturing, more than $100 million to scale innovative materials and parts and more than $100 million on its external supplier base.

The company also announced plans to hire approximately 5,000 U.S. workers this year.

“Investing in manufacturing and innovation is more critical than ever for the future of our industry and the communities where we operate,” said H. Lawrence Culp Jr., chairman and CEO of GE Aerospace. “We are committed to helping our customers modernize and expand their fleets while scaling technologies that will truly define the future of flight. Together, this will keep the United States at the forefront of aerospace leadership.”