James Spann: High-end severe weather event ahead for Alabama Saturday

SHOWERS LATER TODAY: Alabama is rain-free just before daybreak, but a few showers and storms will pass through the state later today ahead of a fast-moving disturbance. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) maintains a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms for much of the state.

Stronger storms could produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon, but dynamics are weak, and the overall severe weather threat is low. Expect a high between 74 and 80 degrees with more clouds than sun.

Friday will be warm and breezy, with some spots reaching 80 degrees by afternoon; most of the day will be dry.

HIGH-END SEVERE WEATHER THREAT: Alabamians will need to pay very close attention to the weather Friday night through Saturday night as a dynamic storm system will bring two rounds of severe thunderstorms to the state.

Round one

This comes in the window from 10 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Saturday.

The SPC has defined an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) for much of west Alabama for this event, with a slight risk (level 2) as far east and south as Scottsboro, Prattville and Grove Hill.

The highest risk of severe storms with “round one” will be over the western half of the state.

Where storms develop, they will be capable of producing hail and damaging winds. A few tornadoes are possible as well.

Round two

This is the main show; the window is from noon Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday.

A moderate risk (level 4 of 5) has been defined in a broad zone from Birmingham to Mobile; the rest of the state is in an enhanced risk (level 3).

Storms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. A few violent, long-track tornadoes are possible.

Key messages

Our goal for any severe weather event in Alabama is no loss of life and no serious injuries. It takes us all working together to make that happen. Everyone must have a reliable way of hearing warnings — never, ever an outdoor siren. Never. A NOAA Weather Radio should be in every Alabama home and business. On your phone, have Wireless Emergency Alerts enabled (look under notifications and be sure “emergency alerts” are active), and have the 33/40 weather app installed.

In your safe place, have helmets for everyone, including adults. Most serious injuries in tornadoes involve blunt-force trauma above the shoulders.

If you live in a mobile home, know the location of the nearest shelter, or a business open 24/7 that can serve as a shelter. Have transportation arranged so you can get there quickly.

If you are reading this, you pay attention to weather. Many people don’t keep up with the weather, so you can be a hero during the severe weather event. Let them know this is a high-end threat. During the event, if you have a friend or loved one in a tornado warning polygon, call or text them to let them know of the immediate danger. You can play a huge role in saving lives.

Subscribe to the James Spann and ABC 33/40 YouTube channels so you can watch our live coverage. We are thankful for the out-of-state YouTubers who do long-form severe weather coverage, but to be truly successful in reaching people and communicating warnings in high-end severe weather events like this, you have to understand the people, culture, geography and microclimate of the region affected.

We don’t share any of this to scare people. But strong wording is necessary on occasion, and this is one of those times. Get the warnings, have a good plan and we get through this together.

Dry air returns to the state Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Most of the week will be dry, although a front will bring showers and a few storms to the Deep South Wednesday. For now, it doesn’t look like a severe weather threat.

LUNAR ECLIPSE TONIGHT: The moon will pass into Earth’s shadow and appear to turn red late tonight. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the moon is within the umbra, it appears red-orange. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “blood moons” because of this phenomenon.

You don’t need any special equipment to observe a lunar eclipse, although binoculars or a telescope will enhance the view. A dark environment away from city lights makes for the best viewing conditions. At Birmingham (and for most of Alabama), totality will begin at 1:26 a.m., ending at 2:31 a.m.

The latest runs of high-resolution models are giving some hope that there will be breaks in the cloud cover, especially over east Alabama.

ON THIS DATE IN 1953: An F4 tornado cut an 18-mile path through Haskell and Knox counties in Texas. Seventeen people were killed, and an eight-block area of Knox City was leveled.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.