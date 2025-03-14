Alabama Food Truck Favorites: Send Noodz

Send Noodz is serving Asian-inspired dishes and traditional Japanese ramen in a food truck you can find in Oxford and surrounding communities. (Chad Allen / Alabama News Center)

After time in the military and serving in Afghanistan, Javier Zayas returned to Alabama to keep a promise.

That led him to culinary school and that eventually led him to opening the food truck Send Noodz in Oxford.

His Asian-inspired dishes with a focus on traditional Japanese ramen have been a hit in and around the Anniston and Oxford area. The SeaKing Feast is the most popular.

You can find Send Noodz on Facebook and online. Learn more in the video below.