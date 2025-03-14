Alabama Power’s The Preserves offer free outdoor fun in Alabama

Nicole McLaughlin has discovered what Alabama Power's The Preserves have to offer. (Nicole McLaughlin / Instagram @nicolemcmom)

Whether warming weather is causing you to seek a cure for your cabin fever or spring break is forcing you to find something to do with the family, The Preserves at Alabama Power’s lakes can be just what you’re looking for.

With 74 locations and a variety of free offerings, it’s likely there is something for everyone – day parks, boat ramps, fishing piers, hiking trails, playgrounds and more.

But don’t take our word for it. Social media maven Nicole McLaughlin recently discovered all The Preserves have to offer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Nelson McLaughlin (@nicolemcmom)

RELATED: Accessibility ensures Alabama Power’s The Preserves are fun, open to all

RELATED: Alabama Power’s The Preserves a great place to enjoy summer

RELATED: The Preserves, Alabama Power recreation sites, open to all to enjoy nature