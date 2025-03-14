Weather update: Highest-level risk of severe weather now issued for Alabama Saturday

In the latest update from the Storm Prediction Center, an extremely rare high risk (level 5 out of 5) of severe weather has been issued for the anticipated severe weather outbreak on Saturday.

This is only the third-ever high risk issued a day in advance anywhere in the country. This will be a high-impact and volatile severe weather outbreak. Please continue to prepare accordingly by ensuring you have multiple ways to receive warnings and a designated shelter in mind.