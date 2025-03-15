Alabama State Parks accepting applications for new Ambassador Program

Alabama State Parks has launched a new way for park enthusiasts to promote the 21 state parks by providing photos, videos and other content to be featured on social media platforms.

The Alabama State Parks Ambassador Program is designed to attract park regulars, hikers, bikers, photographers and adventure lovers of all kinds who want to showcase the state’s natural beauty and inspire others to visit the parks.

“We are blessed to have so many people who truly love our state parks, and we frequently hear visitors ask how they can help people get to know the parks,” said Alabama State Parks Director Matthew Capps. “The new Alabama State Parks Ambassador Program is a tangible and unique way that our top supporters can help share the parks, inspire others to enjoy the great outdoors and showcase the wide variety of activities and experiences available in our state parks system.”

Anyone interested can submit an online application to become an Alabama State Parks Ambassador at alapark.com/ambassadors. The program is free, but space is limited.

Selected ambassadors will be invited to document their experiences at the parks, including hiking trails, lodge views, camping, glamping and biking, through photos and videos, which will be featured on Alabama State Parks’ social media platforms and other promotions.

Ambassadors will be asked to provide at least four photos and/or videos per month to Alabama State Parks. They will receive special merchandise and state parks commemorative items.

“We have a lot of visitors to our parks who rave about their favorite spot or love telling their friends and neighbors about a ‘hidden gem’ in a park,” Capps said. “This program allows our Alabama State Parks ambassadors to highlight those places and experiences for the world.”

Access the online application at alapark.com/ambassadors.