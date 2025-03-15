Recipe: Easy Southern Fried Cabbage with Bacon

If there’s one thing the South knows how to do, it’s creating magic in the kitchen. Born and raised in Alabama, I’ve learned that Southern cooking is all about pouring flavor, tradition and love into each and every dish. One dish that always takes me back to my roots is this Easy Southern Fried Cabbage with Bacon — a true comfort food classic.

Why Southern Fried Cabbage deserves a spot on your table

Cabbage is a humble ingredient, but when paired with smoky bacon and seasoned just right, it transforms into a dish that’s hearty, flavorful and downright irresistible. Not only is it delicious, but it’s also affordable, making it perfect for feeding a hungry family without breaking the bank. Plus, cabbage is packed with nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin K and fiber, making it a fantastic addition to any meal.

Tips for perfect fried cabbage

Choose fresh cabbage: Look for a head of cabbage that’s firm and heavy for its size. Fresh cabbage will have a sweeter, more vibrant flavor.

Use smoky bacon: Thick-cut, smoky bacon works best for this recipe because it adds that signature Southern flavor.

Season generously: Creole seasoning gives this dish a subtle kick, but don’t be afraid to adjust the spice level to suit your family’s taste.

A taste of tradition for a new generation

For me, cooking Southern dishes like fried cabbage is about more than just the food; it’s about creating memories with my boys and passing down family traditions. I love seeing their faces light up when they sit down to a meal that connects them to their roots. Whether it’s for Sunday supper or a simple weeknight meal, this Southern Fried Cabbage recipe is sure to bring everyone around the table.

Easy Southern Fried Cabbage with Bacon

Click here for a printable recipe.

Serves: 8

Ingredients

6 slices thick, smoky bacon chopped into small pieces

1 yellow onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 large green cabbage, chopped

½ teaspoon Creole seasoning

Salt, pepper and red pepper flakes to taste

Instructions

In a large skillet over medium to high heat, add in the chopped bacon, onions and garlic.

Cook for about 5 minutes or until the bacon is cooked through.

Reduce heat to medium low and add the cabbage to the skillet.

Stir and add in the Creole seasoning, salt and pepper.

Cover and cook for about 10-15 minutes, removing the lid to stir occasionally.

Once cabbage is cooked, remove lid and sprinkle with red pepper flakes if desired.

Serve immediately and enjoy.

Recipe notes

Nutrition information (1 serving): calories 70, carbohydrates 8 grams, protein 4 grams, fat 3 grams, saturated fat 1 gram, fiber 3 grams, sugar 3 grams, sodium 184 milligrams.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.