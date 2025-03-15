Weather update: Particularly Dangerous Situation tornado watch issued for Alabama

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a rare Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) tornado watch for most of central, northern and western Alabama until 8 p.m.

Tornadoes could reach EF3 to EF5 intensity this afternoon and evening, along with destructive straight-line winds up to 90 mph and hail up to baseball size. All preparations should be rushed to completion, with storms starting in west Alabama by early afternoon.

In addition, a high risk (level 5 out of 5) of severe weather remains in effect for a large portion of central and northern Alabama. Please treat this threat today extremely seriously, as this is a very volatile and dangerous situation.

Read more details about today’s severe weather threat.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, including frequent updates on today’s severe weather, visit AlabamaWx.