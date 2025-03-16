Alabama Extension celebrates the power of greens for St. Patrick’s Day and beyond

Greens are good for what ails you and will make you stronger if you eat them regularly. (contributed)

March is National Nutrition Month, a time to celebrate the foods that nourish our bodies and bring us together. This year’s theme, “Food Connects Us,” highlights the role that food plays in our lives — connecting us to our cultures, families and communities. One of the most vibrant and versatile food groups that perfectly aligns with this theme is green foods.

With St. Patrick’s Day in March, it’s a perfect opportunity to focus on the nutritional benefits of greens — foods that not only symbolize luck but also provide powerful health benefits.

Green vegetables, from spinach and kale to broccoli and peas, are nutritional powerhouses, packed with essential vitamins, minerals and fiber. Incorporating a variety of vegetables into your diet is a key component of a healthy eating pattern and can reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and certain cancers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Dietary Guidelines for Americans emphasizes the importance of consuming two to three cups of vegetables daily, with greens being a vital part of that recommendation.

The health benefits of greens

Eating more greens is more than just a trend. It’s a science-backed approach to improving overall health. Green vegetables are rich in nutrients that support nearly every aspect of bodily function.

Leafy greens such as spinach, kale and collard greens are excellent sources of vitamin K, which plays a critical role in bone health and blood clotting. They are also packed with folate, a B vitamin that helps in the production of red blood cells and supports brain health. Furthermore, green vegetables are rich in antioxidants, such as vitamin C, which help protect the body from oxidative stress and support immune function.

Greens also play a significant role in digestive health. The high fiber content in many green vegetables supports healthy digestion by promoting regular bowel movements and feeding beneficial gut bacteria. Fiber can also help maintain healthy blood sugar levels and lower cholesterol, which is particularly important for individuals at risk for heart disease. Eating a variety of vegetables, including leafy greens, can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by lowering blood pressure and improving cholesterol profiles.

4 simple ways to add greens to your diet

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day is a fun way to get more greens on your plate, but there are many easy and delicious ways to make greens a regular part of your diet all year long. Here are a few practical suggestions to increase your intake of greens:

Start with a green smoothie. Adding leafy greens like spinach, kale or even parsley to your morning smoothie is a quick and convenient way to get a nutrient boost.

Adding leafy greens like spinach, kale or even parsley to your morning smoothie is a quick and convenient way to get a nutrient boost. Incorporate greens into salads. Fresh salads are an easy way to enjoy a variety of greens. Try mixing baby kale, arugula or collard greens with other salad vegetables like cucumbers, tomatoes and carrots.

Fresh salads are an easy way to enjoy a variety of greens. Try mixing baby kale, arugula or collard greens with other salad vegetables like cucumbers, tomatoes and carrots. Sneak greens into soups and stews. Whether it’s a hearty vegetable soup or a chicken stew, adding greens like spinach, Swiss chard or bok choy to your dish enhances flavor and nutrition.

Whether it’s a hearty vegetable soup or a chicken stew, adding greens like spinach, Swiss chard or bok choy to your dish enhances flavor and nutrition. Go green with your snacks. Make kale chips by baking kale leaves with olive oil and seasoning, or dip raw veggies like celery, cucumber and bell peppers into a creamy avocado dip for a satisfying snack.

As you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, remember that green isn’t just for luck — it’s for health, too. Incorporating vibrant green foods into your meals connects you with the spirit of National Nutrition Month, supports your well-being and may even inspire others to eat more healthfully. Eating more greens not only nourishes your body but also fosters a healthier lifestyle, one delicious bite at a time.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s website.