University of Alabama’s Supplemental Instruction program propels Malik Cooper from student to leader

Malik Cooper leads a Supplemental Instruction session for the Principles of Biology course at the University of Alabama. (University of Alabama)

When Malik Cooper first sought help at the Capstone Center for Student Success as a University of Alabama sophomore in 2023, he was just another student seeking extra support with a challenging class.

Little did Cooper know the Supplemental Instruction (SI) pilot program he joined would not only help him succeed but also transform him into a tutor. He learned how to guide others through their own academic challenges.

From learning to leading

Cooper, a senior public health major from Monroeville, first sought out tutoring for his Biology I course and got involved in SI.

SI takes tutoring a step further. SI leaders are embedded in courses and take classes right alongside their peers. These leaders not only help their peers with the course content but also coach them on study skills, note-taking and more.

“I gained knowledge on how to comprehend complex concepts and how to process information more effectively,” Cooper said of his experience going through SI.

Cooper used those skills to become a SI leader, which requires going through a rigorous training process. He hosts three instructional sessions a week for the Principles of Biology class. Last fall, his sessions averaged 20 to 30 students. He also became a peer coach, where he worked with students in the general population and students who are at risk of losing their scholarships.

Teaching is not Cooper’s career path, but he’s certainly been inspired by the SI experience.

“I put a lot of work into making my sessions like active learning and employ a number of learning tactics,” he said. “One active learning tactic is that no matter the student’s confidence level, we are always reviewing the lessons.

“Something I took from my experience in SI is that I’m trying to build a collaborative learning environment,” Cooper said. He also holds office hours on campus and makes himself available 24/7 through the GroupMe app.

Seeing that spark

SI Coordinator Javier Hunt works closely with Cooper.

“His dedication to supporting students is evident in the way he engages with his peers. He develops creative learning strategies and fosters a collaborative environment in his sessions,” Hunt said.

“Malik takes initiative in ways that go beyond expectation — whether it’s creating study guides and practice tests or offering thoughtful insights to enhance the program.”

Cooper embodies how the SI program is trying to transform the students who seek their help, Hunt said.

“He is truly the face of the Capstone Center for Student Success. Faculty and staff alike regard him with the utmost respect and see him as an elite representative of our program,” Hunt said. “His professionalism, dedication and ability to connect with others make him an invaluable asset to our team.”

Kim Vann, program manager for the SI program, said Cooper helped her see what SI at the University of Alabama could be.

“He knew it was our program’s first term at UA and that I was managing it alone. He always took time out of his day to share with me some of his experiences in SI sessions,” she said. “The feedback Malik provided me with was invaluable. I was encouraged by the impact it had on his study habits and grades.”

Vann is not surprised that Cooper is paying his experience forward.

“Malik is a fantastic SI leader who develops creative activities to engage the students in his sessions. He challenges them to do their best,” she said. “I could not ask for a better leader.”

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.