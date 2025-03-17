Graham Farm and Nature Center should be on your Alabama bucket list

Here’s a perfect day: Kayak or hike, then snuggle into a climate-controlled, Western-style covered wagon for the night. Stargaze in the middle of nearly 500 rural acres in the northeast corner of the state.

People who like nature — but not actually roughing it — will appreciate Graham Farm and Nature Center in Jackson County.

The 491-acre educational farm is in the Paint Rock Valley area about 45 minutes from Huntsville. In 2012, a family donated the property in the foothills of the Cumberland Mountains to Auburn University and the Jackson County Extension Office for educational purposes.

The goal is to conduct workshops and other outreach events that encourage people to appreciate nature in north Alabama. The property includes about 300 acres of woods, a floodplain, native grassland and ecological transition zones. Parts of it rise to an elevation of more than 1,700 feet along the eastern face of Maxwell Mountain.

“Our philosophy is, why go to Gatlinburg when you can come to Paint Rock?” said Themika Sims, Farm and Nature Center director, with a laugh.

Visitors enjoy activities such as birding, canoeing, camping, biking or hiking 8.5 miles of trails.

“Since COVID, outdoor recreation has increased significantly and people just want to get outside,” Sims said. “The Graham Farm is a great place to do that.”

One of the South’s last free-flowing and most biologically diverse rivers slices through the property. When conditions are right, Paint Rock River shines as a ribbon of dazzling turquoise thanks to local limestone. The river is more than 60 miles long and home to two endangered species of mussels.

The farm and nature center is on the family property of Nita Graham Head. She and her husband, Robert, donated the farm to the Alabama Cooperative Extension System through the Auburn Real Estate Foundation. Nita Head was raised in a house still on the property and attended nearby Princeton School.

She earned her teaching degree from what is now the University of North Alabama and wanted to continue an educational tradition. She requested that the farm be used to teach youths and adults about natural resources conservation, animal science education, ecology, historical preservation, oral history, wildlife management, ornithology, aquatics and fruit and vegetable production.

Researchers study entomology and water quality. Examples of on-site demonstrations include a native grass field project, wetland reserve program and fence line vegetation management.

“Because they were educators, they wanted to leave an educational legacy,” Sims said. “What we’re really trying to do is just carry out the vision of the family.”

Two Conestoga wagons at Graham Farm and Nature Center are available for pampered camping. They come equipped with queen-sized beds, air conditioners and heaters, Wi-Fi, TV, tables, and a little bar and refrigerator. (contributed) Graham Farm and Nature Center’s 4,000-square-foot pavilion, completed in April 2024, offers a fireplace, meeting space and commercial kitchen. (contributed)

A 4,000-square-foot pavilion completed in April 2024 offers a fireplace, meeting space and commercial kitchen.

“We also have what we call pampered camping, and that could be in Conestoga covered wagons,” Sims said. “We also have canvas tents for rent for pampered camping. If someone wants to do traditional camping, there are opportunities for that as well.”

The seven hiking trails are all cleared, wide and well-marked. The highest is Skyview at about 1,700 feet. The trails are open all the time.

Birding is the most popular activity, Sims said. The land lies on the Alabama Birding Trail. Other wildlife includes bobcats and deer — but, unlike Gatlinburg, no bears.

When the website begins offering a way to reserve the wagons, Sims expects rentals to take off. The wagons traveled to Alabama from the western United States in a semi-truck.

The two Conestoga wagons have queen-sized beds, air conditioners and heaters, Wi-Fi, TV, tables, and a little bar and refrigerator. For now, call 256-453-0716 for reservations.

This story was previously published by This is Alabama.