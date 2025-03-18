Alabama-based 908th celebrates outstanding members of the wing

The 908th Flying Training Wing's annual award winners pose for a photo at the wing's awards banquet March 1 at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel and Spa at the Convention Center in Montgomery. (Senior Airman Erica Webster / U.S. Air Force)

The 908th Flying Training Wing (FTW) held an awards banquet earlier this month at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel and Spa at the Convention Center in Montgomery.

The annual event serves as a celebratory reminder, highlighting the 908th FTW’s standout airmen throughout 2024.

Following the introduction of the nominees, there was a POW/MIA table acknowledgement prior to dinner; then came the event’s guest speaker, Chief Master Sgt. Neco L. Johnson, the commandant for the Air Force First Sergeant Academy at Maxwell Air Force Base’s Gunter Annex, who spoke on the importance of leadership within the Air Force along with the value of taking initiative and selflessness as an airman.

“Leadership isn’t just about making the mission happen in our own functional areas,” Johnson said. “It’s also about looking out for those people next to you, all day, every day, right? It’s about seeing the bigger picture, even when you’re wounded, exhausted and having to dig deep to find the ability inside of you to lead. That’s what it’s all about.”

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sheldon Curry of the 908th’s Aircraft Maintenance Squadron holds a plate with salt and a lemon slice for the missing man and honors ceremony during the 908th Flying Training Wing’s annual awards banquet at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel and Spa at the Convention Center. The significance of each item at the table was explained to the attendees and then was followed by a moment of silence. (Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force) U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Neco L. Johnson, the commandant for the Air Force First Sergeant Academy at Maxwell Air Force Base’s Gunter Annex, serves as the keynote speaker during the 908th Flying Training Wing’s annual awards banquet at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel and Spa at the Convention Center. Johnson spoke on the importance of leadership within the Air Force along with the value of taking initiative and selflessness as an airman. (Senior Airman Erica Webster / U.S. Air Force) Volunteers from the 908th Flying Training Wing prepare to present the sabers to recognize the nominees of the 2024 awards during the annual Awards Banquet at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel and Spa at the Convention Center. The banquet honored members around the wing who have demonstrated exceptional performance over the last year. (Senior Airman Juliana Todd / U.S. Air Force) The 908th Flying Training Wing Commander, Col. Christopher Lacouture, gives a closing speech during the wing’s annual awards banquet at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel and Spa at the Convention Center. During his speech he thanked the wing members for their hard work, dedication and support during 2024 and beyond. (Senior Airman Erica Webster / U.S. Air Force)

Following Johnson’s speech was the announcement of the winners for each category.

Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Tynthia Bedgood, 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron.

Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Jesse P. Liethen, 908th Operations Support Squadron (OSS).

Senior NCO of the Year: Master Sgt. James A. Emanual, 703rd Helicopter Squadron.

First Sergeant of the Year: Master Sgt. Daunte Saloy, 908th OSS.

Company Grade Officer of the Year: 1st Lt. Troy T. Smith, 908th OSS.

Civilian Category II of the Year: Katheryn Wasson, 908th Maintenance Group.

Civilian Category III of the Year: James Rickles, 908th OSS.

Squadron of the Year: 908th Operations Support Squadron.

The banquet closed with a speech from the 908th FTW Commander, Col. Christopher Lacouture, who was grateful for all the hard work put in by the Airmen of the wing.

“I was sitting down with [908th FTW Deputy Commander] Col. Bennet and [908th FTW Command] Chief Maloney, and I’m sitting there thinking about all the things that we have done,” Lacouture said. “I filled a page, then flipped it over and filled that side of the page before I had to stop myself because it was just way too much. The point is, if you’re looking for efficiency and effectiveness, look here, because you deliver.”

Lacouture recounted the effort it took to make the event possible, thanking the event’s committee and all other volunteers involved.

“There were times where things that we didn’t expect came up as a problem,” he said, “and there were times even I, as a true believer, started to waver a little bit, but they solved them.”

The colonel’s speech concluded with a final commendation of the winners.

“Congratulate yourselves,” he said. “You’ve done an excellent job, and I am truly proud of what you have accomplished.”