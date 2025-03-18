Alabama defense firms seek growth opportunities on Poland trade mission

A delegation of Alabama commerce officials and defense company representatives is in Poland this week in hope of boosting trade with the European nation. (contributed)

The Alabama Department of Commerce and its partners in Export Alabama have launched an international business development mission to Poland, helping state-based companies explore new opportunities in one of Europe’s fastest-growing economies.

Representatives from six Alabama firms are engaging in high-level discussions and business-to-business meetings with Polish government officials, companies and industry leaders this week. The delegation is focused on aerospace, defense, safety and security — key sectors in which Alabama firms have the potential to establish strategic partnerships and tap into an expanding European market.

“Poland has emerged as a key player in the aerospace and defense industries, with strong demand for cutting-edge technologies, advanced manufacturing and security solutions,” said Christina Stimpson, chief officer of Global Business for the Alabama Department of Commerce. “Alabama companies are well-positioned to bring innovation, expertise and high-quality products to meet these needs.

“This trade mission offers an invaluable opportunity to connect with Polish industry leaders, strengthen international partnerships and create new business opportunities that will benefit our state’s economy.”

Stimpson emphasized that Poland’s aggressive investment in modernizing its defense capabilities and expanding its aerospace sector makes it an attractive market for Alabama-based firms.

“Polish aerospace and defense companies are looking for trusted, reliable partners to support their technological advancements, and Alabama’s companies are primed to deliver,” she said.

In 2024, Alabama’s exports to Poland approached $270 million, led by transportation equipment (including aerospace products and parts), minerals and ores, paper, machinery and chemicals.

Mission itinerary

The Alabama delegation arrived in Warsaw on Sunday and will spend the week engaged in high-level discussions, site visits and networking opportunities:

Monday: Roundtable discussion with Polish military officials and a session with U.S. companies such as Boeing and Lockheed Martin, focusing on best practices for doing business in Poland.

Tuesday: Pre-arranged business-to-business meetings, followed by an evening reception at the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw.

Wednesday: More one-on-one business meetings before traveling to Rzeszów, a major aerospace hub in southeastern Poland. The delegation will meet with Rzeszów Mayor Konrad Fijolek over dinner.

Friday: Meetings with Collins Aerospace at the Rzeszów Aeropolis, a leading aerospace development center. The delegation will return to Warsaw ahead of a Saturday departure.

Alabama firms

The following Alabama firms are participating in the trade mission, each bringing specialized expertise in aerospace, defense, cybersecurity and safety technologies:

Alabama Aerospace (Huntsville) — A supplier of aerospace, military and commercial fasteners and electromechanical components, with experience working with NASA and U.S. government agencies.

FMS Aerospace (Huntsville) — Specializes in aircraft modifications, flight test services, engineering, systems integration and airworthiness certification.

H2L Solutions (Huntsville) — A cybersecurity firm offering penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, training and compliance audits to defense and commercial clients.

IERUS Technologies (Huntsville) — Provides specialized engineering expertise for advanced defense and commercial technologies.

Safety Research Corp. of America (Dothan) — Delivers system safety engineering, IT services, software design and safety training solutions.

System Studies & Simulation (Huntsville) — S3 develops engineering, training and logistics solutions for the U.S. military, security agencies and international defense clients.

“Our focus is finding a partner or partners to assist Poland’s Ministry of Defense in saving money, creating jobs in Poland, while growing our company along with our partner and ensuring the defense organizations receive the same level of expertise being outsourced,” said Conrad Bonner, director of International Growth for S3.

The Alabama small businesses participating in this trade mission are using a federal grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration to offset their expenses. Learn more about the Alabama State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) Grant.

Export Alabama

The Alabama Department of Commerce’s Office of Global Business plays a critical role in helping Alabama companies break into international markets through trade missions, foreign market analysis and strategic connections.

As a key partner in Export Alabama, the office provides companies with access to a seamless network of international trade agencies, empowering Alabama businesses to expand their global footprint and strengthen economic ties worldwide.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.