Alabama Power works quickly to restore power after destructive tornadoes, storms

Alabama Power crews worked to get power quickly restored after destructive storms and deadly tornadoes. (Adam McGee / Alabama News Center)

Alabama Power crews worked alongside others from Alabama and 13 other states to get power restored to all customers less than 48 hours after destructive storms and deadly tornadoes swept through the state.

More than 107,000 Alabama Power customers were affected by the storms, with more than 830 incidents affecting Alabama Power’s infrastructure. Alabama Power’s outage prevention technology kept nearly 28,000 customers from experiencing prolonged outages.

“Our teams prepared in advance of this weekend’s severe weather and worked around the clock after storms moved through our state to get the lights back on for our customers,” said Corey Sweeney, manager of Alabama Power’s Storm Center operations. “We are grateful to our team and the 3,500 additional resources who worked to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.”



Augmented by more than 3,500 from Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina, North Carolina, Missouri, Ohio, Louisiana, Texas, Illinois and Indiana, the 2,700 Alabama Power workers were able to have all customers restored by late Monday afternoon.

That work required replacing 209 poles, 748 spans of wire and 83 transformers.

Alabama Power’s customer service professionals had more than 3,100 phone calls seeking assistance.

The National Weather Service surveys indicate at least 16 tornadoes touched down in the state, including an EF-3 in Plantersville, an EF-2 in Winterboro and an EF-1 in Calera.