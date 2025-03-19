James Spann: Windy day ahead for Alabama; showers, storms arrive this evening

WINDY MARCH DAY: Strong south winds will gust to 30 mph across much of Alabama today ahead of a cold front; a wind advisory is in effect for areas along and north of I-20. Temperatures reach the upper 70s today in most areas with a mix of sun and clouds; some places could see 80 degrees.

The front will push a fast-moving band of showers and storms through the state tonight; the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) maintains a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for areas north and west of Birmingham.

With very limited instability and weak dynamic support, the overall threat is low. But a few storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. There’s no risk of a tornado.

MUCH COLDER: Following the front, Thursday will be breezy and cold. Temperatures will hold in the 40s over the northern third of the state, where a few spotty showers will be possible as the upper trough passes overhead. The sky will clear across the southern counties with a high in the 50s.

Frost is likely across much of Alabama early Friday morning with a clear sky and diminishing wind; colder spots will see a freeze. Then, temperatures rise into the 60s Friday afternoon with a sunny sky.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Most of the weekend will be dry. With a partly to mostly sunny sky Saturday, we expect a high in the 70s. Temperatures rise into the 77- to 82-degree range Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. A batch of showers and storms will arrive late Sunday night into Monday morning. The SPC has defined a risk of severe thunderstorms west of Alabama Sunday, but with very little instability available, the overall severe weather threat here looks low at this point.

By Monday, afternoon showers will be confined to the far southern part of the state, and the rest of next week looks mostly dry with seasonal temperatures.

STORM SURVEYS: National Weather Service Birmingham has now confirmed 13 tornadoes from the weekend event, and more work will be done today in Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Walker counties. The strongest tornado rating so far was an EF-3 that moved through Plantersville and Maplesville.

SPRING ARRIVES: The spring equinox is Thursday at 4:01 a.m. This is when the sun is directly over the earth’s equator, meaning we have approximately 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness today and Thursday.

ON THIS DATE IN 2018: An EF3 tornado tore through Jacksonville in Calhoun County. The tornado first touched down west of U.S. Highway 431 north of Wellington, where it rapidly intensified and widened. It entered Jacksonville, where it gained strength into the EF3 category, with winds around 140 mph. It removed most of the roofs and top floors of two buildings in an apartment complex. The tornado affected most of the campus of Jacksonville State University. Several buildings sustained significant damage. The most intense winds remained north of the campus, however, mowing down trees and causing direct damage to homes.

As the tornado crossed Alabama Highway 21, it caused major damage to the Merrill Building. It then moved into a highly populated zone, where scores of homes suffered major damage, rendering many uninhabitable. The tornado maintained its strength as it crossed Choccolocco Mountain, with winds funneled up the valleys mowing down trees. Despite the damage, there were no fatalities and only one serious injury.

Also on March 19, 2018, very large and destructive hail in Cullman was responsible for major damage to vehicles, homes and businesses. An Alabama record hailstone 5.38 inches in diameter was confirmed by the National Weather Service.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.