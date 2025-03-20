‘A great day for Alabama:’ Jefferson County Schools’ Gonsoulin named National Superintendent of the Year

Jefferson County Schools’s Walter B. Gonsoulin Jr., Ph.D., has been named the National Superintendent of the Year by AASA, The School Superintendents Association, the first from Alabama to win the award. The announcement was made during the recent National Conference on Education in New Orleans.

AASA, The School Superintendents Association, is the premier association for school system leaders and serves as the national voice for public education and district leadership on Capitol Hill.

“To me, this is one of the greatest honors of my life. As a child growing up in New Iberia, Louisiana, I never could have imagined achieving this honor,” Gonsoulin said. “However, I want to be clear, while my name is on the award, I am only one part of it. I would not be in this position if it were not for the hard work of the teachers, administrators, support personnel, board members, students and parents. They are the heartbeat of Jefferson County Schools.”

A $10,000 check was presented to Gonsoulin, which will go to a student at the high school from which the superintendent graduated or the school now serving the same area.

“This is a great day for Alabama,” said Eric Mackey, Ed.D., Alabama state superintendent. “It’s a way for us to shine the light on our very best, who does so much for children on a daily basis. Of course it’s big for Jefferson County. It’s big for Dr. Gonsoulin. But this is big for Alabama because it tells the whole country that we’ve got great people doing the right thing for kids every day. I couldn’t be more proud. I remember the day he came to Alabama, and I’m so glad he stayed.”

Gonsoulin was named the superintendent of Jefferson County Schools in November 2019. Under his leadership, JEFCOED has developed high school Signature Academies. This model led to a 357 percent increase in the number of students that earned industry credentials, indicating that those students possess the qualifications for entry-level employment.

College and Career Readiness rates have steadily increased during Gonsoulin’s tenure, including a 4% jump last year. The number of scholarships offered to JEFCOED seniors has also continually grown. The class of 2024 set a new district record with more than $108 million in scholarship offers. The district now also funds dual enrollment classes for all students making higher education more accessible. Participation in those courses has more than doubled since the initiative began.

“There are going to be other districts all over the country that are going to say, ‘What is going on in Jefferson County? We need to know!’ The initiatives, the programs, the hard work that we all do, we already knew that it was important. And we already knew that we were doing the right thing,” Gonsoulin said. “But this seals the deal. It makes it legitimate, that not only the district and the people that we serve know it, not even the state, but the country knows it as well.”

“We are so excited!” said Ronnie Dixon, Jefferson County Board of Education president. “Dr. Gonsoulin is the one who leads the charge on ‘this is a family’ and ‘this is a family affair.’ From the deputy superintendents, the board, teachers, custodians, all of us are celebrating for what he is representing us for.”