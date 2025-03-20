Can’t Miss Alabama: ‘Les Misérables,’ Monster Energy, Cajun Cook-Off

American Theatre Guild presents ‘Les Misérables’

Save the date for “Les Misérables” March 25-30 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, “Les Misérables” tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of “Les Misérables” includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home” and “One Day More.” Buy tickets at BroadwayInBirmingham.com, bjcc.org and ticketmaster.com.

The Tony Award-winning 'Les Misérables' musical will take the BJCC Concert Hall stage March 25-30. (Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman / MurphyMade)



Renew Our Rivers

The Renew Our Rivers (ROR) volunteer cleanup at Minor Heights Community at Village Creek will take place Saturday, March 22. Cleanup supplies will be provided. For additional details about the cleanup, contact Hana Berres at 205-325-8741 or email burwinklej@jccal.org. ROR is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000. Since its start, more than 134,000 volunteers have removed more than 8,450 tons of trash and debris from rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. For the complete ROR schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.

Cajun Cook-Off

Enjoy the annual Downtown Cajun Cook-Off on Saturday, March 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cathedral Square in Mobile. Cajun dishes are prepared by teams from restaurants and bars. The event includes live music and beverages. Proceeds will benefit the Child Advocacy Center. Pets are not allowed. To purchase tickets, visit the website. Donations are welcomed. The venue is at 300 Conti St.

Aretha: Song & Symphony | A Tribute to a Legend

Broadway diva Capathia Jenkins and three-time Grammy nominee Ryan Shaw will light up the stage Saturday, March 22, with your favorite Aretha Franklin hits. Led by conductor Chris Confessore, this high-energy, glittering tribute to the Queen of Soul includes iconic favorites “Respect,” “Think,” “A Natural Woman,” “Chain of Fools” and “Amazing Grace.” Purchase tickets here.

Pan American Championships

Montgomery Whitewater Park will welcome the world’s top paddlesport athletes as it hosts the Pan American Championships in canoe slalom and kayak cross with around 60 international athletes from across North and South America in attendance. Canoe slalom races are scheduled for March 21 and 23, while the fast-paced kayak cross competition will take place March 22. In addition to the competition, visitors can explore the park’s whitewater rafting and Canopy Ridge Traverse aerial ropes and zipline courses, rent mountain bikes, hike scenic trails, and enjoy on-site dining and retail options. Montgomery Whitewater Park is one of only three Olympic-caliber pumped whitewater courses in the country, making it a leading destination for both elite paddlesports and outdoor recreation. The event is free for spectators.

Pan American Canoe Slalom and Kayak Cross Championships will kick off spring with a competition at Montgomery Whitewater March 21-23. (Montgomery Whitewater Park)

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Some of the world’s best two-wheel racers will converge on Birmingham’s Protective Stadium for a popular motorcycle racing series Saturday, March 22. The Monster Energy AMA SuperMotocross World Championship series consist of 17 Supercross races and 11 Pro Motocross races, providing 28 rounds of racing building toward the SuperMotocross Playoffs and World Championship final.

Gates open (practice and qualifying) at 11:30 a.m.

FanFest hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Opening ceremonies at 5:30 p.m.

Racing starts at 6 p.m.

All 17 rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and all 11 rounds of the Pro Motocross Championship will be streamed live domestically on Peacock, while broadcast coverage will be shared among NBC, USA Network and CNBC.

Enjoy an action-packed weekend at Monster Energy AMA Supercross March 22 at Protective Stadium. (Feld Motor Sports)



Ronald McDonald House Rubber Ducky Regatta

Rubber Ducky Regatta returns to OWA Parks & Resort Saturday, March 22, with nearly 10,000 adopted rubber ducks to be dropped into the lake in downtown OWA. The fun kicks off at 11 a.m. with duck adoptions, free face painting, train rides, DJ Patrick at the Island Stage and a children’s bounce. New this year is a Jeep show and decorating contest. The theme for the Jeep decorating contest is “Superheroes” in recognition of the heroic strength displayed by hospitalized children and their families. At noon., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., there will be a free cooking demo in the festival grounds. At 1 p.m. make your way to the OWA Island Stage for round one of House vs. House, where representatives from OWA and Ronald McDonald House will challenge each other in a game of Family Feud. The owner of the fastest ducks will win great prizes. Proceeds will go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile, which provides a home away from home for families with seriously ill and injured children in treatment at area hospitals. Visit rubberduckyregatta.com to adopt your rubber duck and check out the OWA website for more information at visitowa.com.