ProjectXYZ’s Kim and Larry Lewis named Alabama Small Business Persons of the Year

Larry and Kim Lewis of Huntsville's Project XYZ were named Alabama's Small Business Persons of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration. (contributed)

The U.S. Small Business Administration recently selected Kim and Larry Lewis, owners of the Huntsville-based technical solutions company ProjectXYZ Inc., as Alabama Small Business Persons of the Year.

The SBA announced winners from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam ahead of National Small Business Week.

“Larry and I are honored to be named Alabama’s Small Business Persons of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration,” Kim Lewis stated. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication and innovation of our incredible team. Small businesses are the backbone of our communities, and we are proud to be part of a network of entrepreneurs who drive growth, create opportunities and inspire the next generation of leaders. We look forward to continuing to invest and engage in Alabama’s small business landscape.”

Founded in 2002, ProjectXYZ delivers services in engineering, manufacturing, broadcasting, foreign military sales, logistics, alternative energy and information technology. Serving both federal and commercial clients, the company offers expertise in research, design, development, integration and sustainment.

All 53 winners have been invited to attend ceremonies in Washington, D.C., May 4-5, where they will be honored with their individual awards along with the naming of the 2025 National Small Business Person of the Year.

To get involved in the National Small Business Week activities and see all the 2025 award winners, visit www.sba.gov/nsbw.