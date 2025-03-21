Airing of the Quilts Festival Awareness Tour to spotlight Gee’s Bend quilters across Alabama

The annual Airing of the Quilts Festival is scheduled for Oct. 4 in Gee’s Bend, Alabama. This year, a spring tour of three Alabama cities featuring Gee’s Bend quilts and quilters is intended to generate public awareness and interest in advance of the festival. (Stacy K. Allen / Airing of the Quilts 2024)

The Freedom Quilting Bee Legacy has announced the Airing of the Quilts Festival Awareness Tour, a three-city event designed to celebrate the artistry and history of the Gee’s Bend quilters while building momentum for the Airing of the Quilts Festival in Gee’s Bend on Oct. 4.

The Awareness Tour will stop in Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile, offering attendees a rare opportunity to experience an extraordinary collection of handmade quilts, witness live quilting demonstrations and gain a deeper connection to the rich cultural traditions of quilting in Gee’s Bend.

Tour schedule

“The quilts of Gee’s Bend represent resilience, creativity and a deep cultural legacy passed down through generations,” said Kim Kelly, executive director of the Freedom Quilting Bee Legacy. “Through this tour, we hope to honor the artistry of these remarkable quilters while inspiring more people to experience the full festival in October.”

The Airing of the Quilts Festival is a signature event celebrating Gee’s Bend’s world-renowned quilt-making tradition. The event draws visitors from around the world and across the country to experience quilt displays, artist showcases and cultural programming. The festival is organized by Freedom Quilting Bee Legacy, Souls Grown Deep and Sew Gee’s Bend Heritage Builders, each a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the community’s artistic and historical contributions.

To register for a tour stop, visit the links below: