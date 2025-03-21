James Spann: Warmer days ahead for Alabama; rain returns late Sunday night, Monday

FRIGID START: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before sunrise:

Gadsden — 26

Haleyville — 26

Cullman — 27

Jasper — 27

Fort Payne — 27

Meridianville — 28

Pell City — 28

Selma — 28

Decatur — 29

Talladega — 30

Scottsboro — 30

Huntsville — 31

Tuscaloosa — 31

Birmingham — 31

Anniston — 31

Prattville — 31

Greenville — 31

Evergreen — 31

Muscle Shoals — 32

Sylacauga — 32

Florala — 32

Montgomery — 33

Auburn — 34

Mobile — 34

Dothan — 37

Gulf Shores — 39

With a sunny sky, temperatures rebound into the 60s across Alabama today.

THE WEEKEND: Look for highs in the 70s over the weekend as dry weather continues. A cold front will push a band of showers and a few thunderstorms into the state late Sunday into Monday. The Storm Prediction Center has defined a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for areas north and west of Birmingham.

With little to no surface-based instability and weak dynamic support, the overall severe weather threat in Alabama is low. But heavier storms could produce some small hail and gusty winds after midnight Sunday night and early Monday.

Lingering showers are possible into Monday afternoon over the southern half of the state. The rest of the week looks generally dry and pleasant, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

FINAL TORNADO COUNT: After days of storm survey work by National Weather Service teams, it has been determined that 16 tornadoes touched down across Alabama Saturday. The strongest was the EF-3 that moved through Plantersville and Maplesville.

ON THIS DATE IN 1932: A generational tornado outbreak unfolded across Alabama. At least 36 tornadoes, most of them violent, occurred across the Deep South, and Alabama was the hardest hit. The March 24 headline of The Tuscaloosa News stated that the death toll rose to 300, 32 of whom had died in Northport, and 2,500 were known to be injured. The Red Cross worked tirelessly to rehabilitate approximately “10,000 people left homeless in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.” According to The Tuscaloosa News, in Alabama alone, there are more than “8,000 whose domiciles were blown to the four winds.” To this day, we don’t know the exact number of people who died. There were no tornado warnings in 1932.

Chilton County was hit extremely hard, with 58 people killed. The Union Grove community near Jemison was laid to waste. Doctors and nurses from Montgomery and Birmingham worked all night by lantern and flashlight to relieve the widespead suffering. In Clay County, one of the tornadoes remained on the ground for 30 miles, cutting a path 400 yards wide. A new automobile became airborne and was carried through the air for a distance of 400 yards. Twelve people died in Clay County and 200 were injured. After the tornado, people were living in the Clay County Courthouse.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.