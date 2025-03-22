Alabama State University student wins statewide grand prize in music

Alabama State University student Aaron Pérez won top honors March 8 in The Guild of the Birmingham Music Club’s statewide competition, the first ASU student to win The Guild’s grand prize. (contributed)

An undergraduate student at Alabama State University, Aaron Pérez, recently brought home top honors from The Guild of the Birmingham Music Club.

Pérez was named the first-place winner in the piano category and won the overall grand prize in The Guild’s 84th statewide competition held March 8 on the campus of Samford University. In winning the grand prize, Pérez defeated all other first-place winners in several instrumental categories.

The music competition is presented annually for statewide undergraduate students who plan to continue their music studies at a four-year institution of higher education in Alabama.

ASU’s Dr. Adonis Gonzalez, professor of music in the College of Visual and Performing Arts, said Pérez, a native of Havana, Cuba, was awarded $2,500 for his first-place win and an additional $1,000 for being the grand-prize winner. Pérez is a sophomore majoring in music and is also a member of the University Choir. He also is an honor student who has maintained a 3.9 GPA.

“It feels extremely gratifying to have won both top awards this year after having won second place during my freshman year in the same competition,” Pérez said. “I am so thankful that the judges appreciated my talent at playing the piano. I give all of the glory of winning to God and also thank my piano professor, Dr. Gonzalez, and Dr. Carly Johnson, chair of our Department of Music, for the professional and personal support they both give me.”

Pérez thanked his family in Havana, who worked and sacrificed so he could come to the United States to study music.

“The patriarch of our family is my grandfather, Herminio Pupo Gonzalez, who oversees all we do, and along with my parents, Jesus and Dexy Pérez, they all are my inspiration to excel in everything that I do. I dedicate my winning to all three of them, and I love them very much,” Pérez said.

Praise for Pérez

Gonzalez, Pérez’s piano professor, said that in addition to his monetary prizes, Pérez has been invited to perform at the Guild of the Birmingham Music Club’s spring luncheon in April.

The professor said Pérez made history twice with his two wins. He is the first ASU piano student to win first prize in the piano category, and he also is the first university undergraduate to win the grand prize in the statewide event.

“I am incredibly proud of Aaron and all that he has accomplished. I knew from the moment I recruited him from Cuba that he had extraordinary potential, but seeing how he has grown and developed as a musician has been truly inspiring,” Gonzalez said. “His recent success … is a remarkable achievement that reflects not only his immense talent but also his unwavering dedication and hard work.”

Johnson said Pérez’s success in the competition is a significant achievement for Alabama State University and its music department.

“Aaron’s win highlights the caliber of student talent within the department and brings recognition to the university on a statewide level,” Johnson said. “Such accomplishments not only elevate the profile of the music program but also attract prospective students and foster a sense of pride and accomplishment within the university community. Additionally, the exposure of winning these prestigious awards can open doors for further opportunities for collaboration, funding and partnerships.”

Aaron Pérez will present a full-length recital of solo piano works April 26 at 7 p.m. at Montgomery’s Trinity Presbyterian Church. The event is open for anyone in the community to attend at no cost.