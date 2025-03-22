Recipe: 4-Ingredient Orange Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon rolls have taken the social media world by storm, and for good reason. They are being made with only a few simple ingredients for a delicious, homemade taste. These flavorful Orange Cinnamon Rolls are made using store-bought cinnamon rolls, orange juice, orange zest and La Lechera Sweetened Condensed Milk.

The condensed milk makes these cinnamon rolls extra moist and fluffy, and the orange juice and zest give them so much fantastic flavor. They are also super quick and easy to make, which is always a bonus.

These cinnamon rolls are best served fresh, but they can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to three days. If you want to reheat them, just pop them in the microwave for a few seconds.

Yes, they also can be frozen. I would recommend freezing them without the frosting and then thawing them and adding the frosting when you’re ready to eat them.

4-Ingredient Orange Cinnamon Roll

Click here for a printable recipe.

Serves: 10

Ingredients

2 (5-pack) cans large, pre-packaged cinnamon rolls

1 can La Lechera Sweetened Condensed Milk or 1⅓ cups heavy cream

¼ cup orange juice

1 teaspoon orange zest

For 0ptional homemade cream cheese icing:

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 stick salted butter, softened

2 cups powdered sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon orange juice

1 teaspoon orange zest

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium bowl, combine the condensed milk, orange juice and orange zest. Set aside.

Spray a baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and arrange the cinnamon rolls with space between each roll.

Pour the orange mixture over the cinnamon rolls, making sure to fill in the gaps between the rolls.

Bake the cinnamon rolls for about 25-30 minutes, until they’re golden brown and cooked through.

Remove the cinnamon rolls from the oven and top with the included icing or use the homemade cream cheese icing if desired. Serve warm.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.