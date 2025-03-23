Alabama Extension: Warm, comforting soups are a delicious way to nourish your body

This White Chicken Chili from Live Well Alabama offers a balance of lean protein, fiber, healthy fats, and plenty of vegetables and spices. (Live Well Alabama)

There’s nothing quite like a warm, hearty bowl of soup to comfort and nourish the body. Soups are a staple in many cultures around the world, offering a satisfying, nutritious way to incorporate a variety of foods into your diet.

Whether it’s a classic vegetable soup, a creamy squash bisque or a lean protein-rich broth, soups can be a great way to meet your daily nutritional needs.

The health benefits of soups

Soups are often rich in nutrients, making them an excellent choice for supporting your overall health and well-being. Studies show that soups are a great way to get in your servings of vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains, all of which are essential for a balanced diet. For example, many soups are packed with fiber-rich vegetables like carrots, squash, sweet potatoes and kale, which contribute to better digestion and heart health. Those high-fiber foods are commonly found in vegetable-based soups and help support a healthy gut and prevent constipation.

Additionally, warm soups can be soothing and hydrating. Staying hydrated is crucial for overall health, as the body requires adequate fluid intake to maintain proper kidney function, regulate body temperature and support cell function. The warmth of a soup not only adds comfort but also encourages greater fluid consumption, helping to meet daily hydration needs.

Choosing healthy ingredients

To make your soups both healthier and more enjoyable, focus on using whole foods and minimally processed ingredients. Start by incorporating lean proteins, such as chicken, turkey or beans, which not only provide essential nutrients for tissue repair but also help keep you feeling full longer.

For a vegetarian option, legumes like lentils and chickpeas are excellent choices. Embrace whole grains like quinoa, farro or brown rice to boost the fiber content of your soups, which supports digestive health and provides sustained energy throughout the day.

To keep your soups heart-healthy, limit the amount of sodium by choosing low-sodium or homemade broths, and enhance the flavor with fresh herbs and spices like garlic, thyme or rosemary. Another key tip is to load up on vegetables. Using vegetables like spinach and kale, cruciferous veggies like broccoli and cauliflower, or root vegetables like carrots and parsnips will pack your soup with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that support overall health. Finally, to make your soup a complete meal, aim for a balance of fiber, protein, healthy fats and complex carbohydrates.

Soup recipes

Visit the Live Well Alabama website Live Well Recipes to explore a variety of delicious, comforting soup recipes. From wholesome ingredients to easy-to-follow instructions, these recipes will help you create satisfying soups that are both nourishing and enjoyable. Examples include the following:

White Chicken Chili : This White Chicken Chili recipe is well-rounded, offering a balance of lean protein, fiber, healthy fats and plenty of vegetables and spices. It’s a filling and nutritious meal that provides a variety of essential nutrients, promotes digestive health and supports a strong immune system.

: This White Chicken Chili recipe is well-rounded, offering a balance of lean protein, fiber, healthy fats and plenty of vegetables and spices. It’s a filling and nutritious meal that provides a variety of essential nutrients, promotes digestive health and supports a strong immune system. Tomato Soup : This healthy recipe contains just 40 milligrams of sodium per serving, significantly lower than many canned soups that can have more than 500 milligrams of sodium per serving. By using fresh or frozen ingredients like tomatoes and onions, as well as spices like basil, and limiting added salt, this recipe supports heart health while still delivering a rich, comforting flavor.

: This healthy recipe contains just 40 milligrams of sodium per serving, significantly lower than many canned soups that can have more than 500 milligrams of sodium per serving. By using fresh or frozen ingredients like tomatoes and onions, as well as spices like basil, and limiting added salt, this recipe supports heart health while still delivering a rich, comforting flavor. Get Your Greens Soup: This nutritious and well-rounded dish contains 1 pound of kale and is packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to support overall health. The combination of Italian sausage and potatoes offers a hearty balance of protein and complex carbohydrates, making this soup both satisfying and nourishing.

This story originally was published on the Alabama Cooperative Extension System website.