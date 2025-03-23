UAB St. Vincent’s 6 signs it is time to see a cardiologist

The time to see a heart specialist is before a cardiac event occurs. (Getty Images)

We have all heard the old adage “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” However, when it comes to heart health, many patients do not participate in routine preventive measures as compared to other aspects of their health. UAB St. Vincent’s cardiologist Dr. Munish Goyal shares his top six signs that it is time to see a heart specialist before a cardiac event occurs.

Chest pain

There are a number of non-heart-related reasons someone might experience chest pain. However, an underlying issue with the heart is likely the most important reason one experiences chest pain, especially if associated with activity.

“This is the primary reason people seek the care of cardiologists,” Goyal said. “Chest pain can represent a heart attack, which can be a life-threatening emergency. Seeking the care of a cardiologist is essential to determining the cause.”

Shortness of breath

While much attention is given to chest pain — and appropriately so — many people have different presentations of heart disease. One of those is shortness of breath.

“Often patients will complain of shortness of breath or decreased exercise tolerance and easy fatigue,” Goyal said. “This is truer in women as they don’t always have the ‘standard’ chest pain symptoms warning them of potential heart issues.”

Medical risk factors

Goyal considers hypertension, high cholesterol, smoking and diabetes the core four when it comes to heart disease risk factors. There is a strong correlation between patients with any of those factors, or a combination of them, and the sharp increase in developing coronary artery disease.

“These medical conditions, when not controlled well, increase the stress and workload on the heart, potentially leading to heart disease,” Goyal said. “Seeking a cardiologist to treat these conditions and their impact on heart disease risk is important.”

Family history

Family history is an important risk factor that unfortunately cannot be controlled. Being aware of that history is the first step in having a conversation with a cardiologist about preventive measures.

“We see an increased incidence of heart disease in patients who have family members with premature heart disease, even in the absence of other risk factors,” Goyal said. “Individualizing therapy and risks in these patients is important to prevent problems that can occur at an early age.”

History of stroke or peripheral arterial disease

The chance of a person’s having heart disease is increased when they have had a stroke or peripheral arterial disease.

“Vascular disease is broad and diffuse, and oftentimes first presents in patients as PAD or stroke,” Goyal said. “Many of these patients have a high likelihood of having concomitant heart disease and should be evaluated.”

Over 50 and starting to exercise

“We all know the benefits of exercise in helping to prevent heart disease,” Goyal said. “But in certain patients with risk factors for heart disease, suddenly starting a HIIT class or heavy weightlifting may not be prudent.”

Those who are starting a new exercise routine should consult with a physician to evaluate their individual risks to see if certain pre-exercise testing is needed.

The cardiologists and care teams at UAB St. Vincent’s are experts in prevention and early detection and can help you improve your heart health with a treatment plan that is right for you. Find a cardiologist at uabstvincents.org.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.