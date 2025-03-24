Mystery seed packages appearing again in Alabama

State agriculture officials are warning Alabama residents not to open any mysterious seed packages they may receive in the mail. The seeds may introduce invasive species, diseases and even harmful insects if planted. (contributed)

Similar to reports in 2020, mystery seed packages have again found their way into some Alabama mailboxes, potentially causing great harm to the state’s environment through the spreading of diseases and invasive species.

According to the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI), it is illegal to import or export agricultural products that do not have the proper authorization or are in violation of regulations. Known as agricultural smuggling, these packages are often disguised as shipments of items like jewelry and greeting cards to avoid inspection.

“We urge all residents to be on the lookout for similar packages,” said Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate. “These seeds may be invasive to Alabama plants or be harmful to livestock. Our staff is working diligently to keep Alabama’s citizens and agriculture safe.”

It is imperative for recipients of unsolicited seeds to not plant the seeds and not open sealed packages. Alabama Cooperative Extension System county offices statewide will serve as drop-off locations for unsolicited seed packages. Extension staff will coordinate proper pickup and disposal with the ADAI.

Threat of invasive species

David Russell, an assistant Extension professor who specializes in invasive-plant management, said these seeds could be plant species that would be invasive to Alabama.

“Alabama’s climate is suitable for a wide range of plant species to establish and grow,” Russell said. “Seed from unsolicited sources like this should never be planted, because some could have invasive potential like cogongrass, kudzu or Chinese privet that aggressively spread.”

Invasive species, both flora and fauna, can threaten the environment in several ways. These include things like hybridization with native species, altering ecological processes and reducing productivity of forests, rangeland and cropland.

Once established, invasive species cost a great deal of time and money to manage and control. They can also reduce native biodiversity and wildlife habitats, limit land access for recreation and cause harm to humans and livestock.

Threat of pathogens and insects

In addition to the invasive species risk, Kassie Conner, an Alabama Extension plant pathologist, said these packages could also harbor harmful diseases and other plant pathogens.

“Plant pathogens, including fungi, bacteria, viruses and nematodes, can be transmitted through seed,” Conner said. “They can be inside the seed, on the outside of the seed or be present in the seed lot without obvious damage.”

By planting these seeds, people could unintentionally introduce a plant disease to their garden. Depending on the pathogen and the plant species, Conner said one infected seed planted in an otherwise healthy garden can cause complete yield loss.

“Once introduced, diseases are difficult to control,” Conner said. “Many can survive anywhere from one to more than 10 years in the environment. Some can survive for longer than that.”

These seed packets also bring the potential risk of introducing invasive insects to Alabama’s environment.

“These seed packets may contain invasive insect eggs or larva that have been feeding upon the seeds during transport,” said Meredith Shrader, an Extension entomologist. “We do not want to inadvertently introduce new potential pest species into the U.S. by opening these packets. Please keep the seed packets sealed and report them properly.”

For more information, read the ADAI press release at www.agi.alabama.gov or contact your county’s Extension office. Contact information is available at www.aces.edu.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s website.