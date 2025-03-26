James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama Saturday

MILD MARCH DAY: Temperatures are in the 70s over most of Alabama this afternoon, but places like Dothan and Mobile in south Alabama are in the low 80s. Most of the state is enjoying a good supply of sunshine, but mid-level clouds have moved into the central counties. We note a few sprinkles on radar over west-central Alabama, but they won’t last long. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 40s and 50s.

DRY THROUGH FRIDAY: Alabama’s weather will stay dry through Friday with partly to mostly sunny days and fair nights. Highs will be in the low 80s Thursday and Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moist air returns to Alabama Saturday with occasional showers and a thunderstorm or two. We’re not expecting any severe storms, and it won’t be a total washout, but occasional rain is likely with a high in the 70s.

It looks like a decent part of Sunday will be dry, although a few scattered showers are certainly possible. The day will be warm and breezy, with a high in the low 80s. Then, a dynamic storm system will bring an organized batch of showers and storms into the state late Sunday night (mainly after midnight) into Monday. All 67 Alabama counties are in a severe weather risk defined by the Storm Prediction Center for this event.

Models continue to trend slower. The main risk of severe storms for north Alabama will come from around midnight Sunday through noon Monday, with the risk for the southern two-thirds of the state from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday. It looks like all modes of severe weather will be possible, including large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes. We will be much more specific about the magnitude of the event and the timing later this week.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: For now, the weather looks dry Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by another chance of rain and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. Models suggest we will have the warmest weather so far this year by the end of the week, with mid 80s possible.

LAST FREEZE? Have we experienced the last freeze of the season? Maybe, maybe not. Models show no chance of a freeze or frost through April 8, but longtime Alabama residents know we almost always have a late-season cold snap toward mid-April. The advice remains the same: I would wait until April 15 to plant anything that would be harmed by frost or a freeze.

ON THIS DATE IN 2011: An EF-1 tornado moved through parts of Shelby County; it touched down near Shelby County 10 and Homeland Way in the Aldrich community near Montevallo.

ON THIS DATE IN 2023: An EF-1 tornado moved across Lake Martin; it was down for a little more than 7 miles.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.