The Next Round Alabama News Center College Basketball Preview: Auburn and Alabama in the Sweet 16

Auburn and Alabama are led by veteran guards Miles Kelly (Auburn No. 13) and Chris Youngblood (Alabama No. 8) as both teams prepare to play in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. (Auburn Athletics and Alabama Athletics)

How sweet it is! For the first time in decades, both the Auburn Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball teams have made it to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament in the same year. Do they have what it takes to survive and advance? The Next Round guys take their shot.

The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The Next Round is part of the Disrupt Media group of digital-first sports and entertainment shows and podcasts. Alabama Crimson Tide fans can access original public and subscriber content from Cover Crimson. Auburn Tiger fans can access original public and subscriber content at The Barn.