Can’t Miss Alabama: Monster Jam, Taste of Soul, other spring outings

Monster Jam trucks and drivers roar into Protective Stadium for the Stadium Championship Series East on March 29. (Feld Motor Sports)

Monster Jam

Experience Monster Jam live and become a fan for life with a day of family fun at Protective Stadium Saturday, March 29. Get ready to cheer, scream and be amazed as massive Monster Jam trucks and world-champion drivers take over Birmingham for a weekend packed with high-flying action and jaw-dropping stunts. For the complete schedule, visit the website.

Monster Jam trucks and drivers roar into Protective Stadium for the Stadium Championship Series East. (Feld Motor Sports)

‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ theatrical performance

See the performance of the spring production of Dramatic Publishing’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” on Friday, March 28. The stage adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird” will be in the Monroe County Heritage Museum, which allows attendees an opportunity to transport themselves back to the time of the book’s setting. The play lasts approximately two hours and has two acts, one outside and one inside. In the event of inclement weather, Act I will be performed inside, after which Act II will begin.

Huntsville’s Taste of Soul Family Festival

Kick off the beginning of spring at the Taste of Soul Family Festival celebration, featuring local eateries, food trucks and food entrepreneurs from across the Rocket City. With something for everyone, the family celebration includes vendors, live music, DJ entertainment and kid-friendly activities. Food dishes and craft beverages will be offered for attendees to select and purchase. Take part in the festivities in a friendly and home-like environment Saturday, March 29, at The Orion Amphitheater.

Taste of Soul Family Festival celebrates the heart and soul of Huntsville. (Cristina Byrne)

Elberta German Sausage Festival

Enjoy Elberta’s famous “One With, Two Without” German sausage and sauerkraut for people of all ages on Saturday, March 29. Festival foods include German-style filled cabbage, potato salad, goulash, red beans and rice, hamburgers, hot dogs, barbecue sandwiches, ice cream, popcorn, peanuts and baked goods. There will be more than 200 arts and crafts booths among carnival rides, polka, country, contemporary and German music. The festival is at 13052 Main St. Learn more about the event here or follow on Facebook.

The Drifters & Cornell Gunter’s Coasters

Spend a nostalgic evening saluting two of the world’s most beloved musical groups who were instrumental in creating the rock’n’roll/doo wop sound. Cornell Gunter’s Coasters is known for hits like “Charlie Brown,” “Yakety Yak” and “Poison Ivy.” The group brings a comedic flair to its performances that will have you reminiscing about the golden age of rock’n’roll. The Drifters, one of rock’n’roll’s founding vocal groups, are touring the country again under the auspices of their original management team. With a 50-year catalog of hits, such as “Under the Boardwalk,” “Up on the Roof,” “This Magic Moment” and “On Broadway,” they deliver a timeless sound that continues to resonate with audiences. For tickets, follow this link.

American Theatre Guild presents ‘Les Misérables’

“Les Misérables” is underway through Sunday, March 30, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, “Les Misérables” tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of “Les Misérables” includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home” and “One Day More.” Buy tickets at BroadwayInBirmingham.com, bjcc.org and ticketmaster.com.

Alabama State Fair

Get ready for fun at the Alabama State Fair March 28-April 6. Fairgoers will find attractions, shows, carnival and kiddie rides and fair food. Follow alabamastatefair.com for ticket information. The state fair is at 1000 John Rogers Drive in Birmingham.

The Alabama State Fair will have carnival rides, shows and food March 28-April 6. (contributed)

The Alabama State Fair will have carnival rides, shows and food March 28-April 6. (contributed)

Double Helix Dash

Join the HudsonAlpha Foundation for its annual Double Helix Dash 5K and 1-mile run on Tuesday, April 1. The fun run is a midweek race that brings together more than 500 runners, walkers and supporters from across the Huntsville community. The run will begin and end at 601 Genome Way. Event proceeds will raise money and awareness for the institute’s childhood genetic disorder research programs and the Smith Family Clinic for Genomic Medicine. To register and donate, visit donate.hudsonalpha.org.

Fins, Feathers and Flowers

Lakepoint State Park will again host Fins, Feathers and Flowers, one of the park’s signature events, renowned for its celebration of nature and outdoor recreation. The weekend event, set for March 28-30, features a wide range of activities, including guided tours, social activities, lectures from conservation and wildlife experts and stargazing – all surrounded by the scenic beauty of Lake Eufaula and Lakepoint State Park. Learn more about the event here.