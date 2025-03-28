Meet Anuket, the pygmy hippo newly born in an Alabama zoo

Anuket is a female pygmy hippopotamus born in the Montgomery Zoo Feb. 9 and has been thrilling the public for two weeks now.

Named after the Egyptian goddess of the Nile River, Anuket is the daughter of mother Lola and father Nile (she’s Nile’s first daughter). She has spent fer first month bonding with her mother behind the scenes and can now be viewed in the Pygmy Hippo nursing suite near the capybaras at the zoo.

Learn more about her arrival in the video below.

Pygmy hippos are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Anuket is the eighth pygmy hippo birth at the Montgomery Zoo in the past nine years, highlighting the zoo’s dedication to conservation efforts.

The Montgomery Zoo breeds pygmy hippos through the Species Survival Plan. The zoo’s previous calves – Ronda (2024), Meela (2023), Hadari (2022), Betty Rose and Blanche (2019), Levi (2018) and Monty (2016) – have all been placed at other accredited facilities to support the continued growth of this endangered species.

Guests can visit the Montgomery Zoo’s other adult pygmy hippos in their permanent exhibit in the Africa realm. Zoo operating hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with last admission tickets sold at 3:30 p.m.