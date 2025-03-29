Recipe: Creamy Pesto Shrimp Fettuccine
In our home, pasta night is a big deal. Whether we’re having this Cheesy Italian Sausage Pasta Bake or this Caramelized Onion & Sun-dried Tomato Vegan Pasta, every pasta night is always a huge hit. For this Creamy Pesto Shrimp Fettuccine, I used my easy Spicy Fresh Basil Pesto recipe, which definitely kicked this dish up a notch.
In my opinion, nothing beats freshly made pesto. And although it may sound intimidating, homemade pesto is very easy to make and can be easily stored for future meals. During the summertime, I usually have an excess of basil in my herb garden, and I end up making tons of pesto.
If there’s no time to make your own pesto, you can certainly use store-bought pesto. When searching for a great store-bought pesto, I recommend choosing a refrigerated brand verses a shelf-stable pesto.
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 12 ounces fettuccine
- 1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- ⅓ cup Spicy Fresh Basil Pesto
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 tablespoons salted butter
- ¾ cup heavy cream or half and half
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Cook fettucine per the package instructions.
- Reserve 1 cup of the pasta water for later.
- Drain the pasta and set aside.
- Place the uncooked shrimp into a large bowl and add 2 tablespoons of the pesto. Toss to coat.
- Heat 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
- Place the shrimp in the skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side, or until the shrimp is pink and cooked through.
- Transfer the shrimp to a plate and set aside.
- To that same skillet, add in the butter, heavy cream, pesto, lemon zest, lemon juice and the reserved pasta water.
- Reduce heat to low and let the sauce simmer until it starts to thicken.
- Season with salt and pepper and add in the fettuccine noodles and shrimp.
- Toss to coat and top with fresh basil and lemon zest before serving.
Recipe notes
Nutrition information (1 serving): calories 612, carbohydrates 66 grams, protein 30 grams, fat 25 grams, saturated fat 7 grams, sodium 792 milligrams, fiber 3 grams, sugar 3 grams, cholesterol 198 milligrams.
Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.