Published On: 03.29.25 | 

By: Andrea Mathis

Recipe: Creamy Pesto Shrimp Fettuccine

Make pasta night even more exciting with this Creamy Pesto Shrimp Fettuccini. It’s perfect for date night or a quick meal during the week. And it comes together in less than 30 minutes. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

In our home, pasta night is a big deal. Whether we’re having this Cheesy Italian Sausage Pasta Bake or this Caramelized Onion & Sun-dried Tomato Vegan Pasta, every pasta night is always a huge hit. For this Creamy Pesto Shrimp Fettuccine, I used my easy Spicy Fresh Basil Pesto recipe, which definitely kicked this dish up a notch.

In my opinion, nothing beats freshly made pesto. And although it may sound intimidating, homemade pesto is very easy to make and can be easily stored for future meals. During the summertime, I usually have an excess of basil in my herb garden, and I end up making tons of pesto.

If there’s no time to make your own pesto, you can certainly use store-bought pesto. When searching for a great store-bought pesto, I recommend choosing a refrigerated brand verses a shelf-stable pesto.

Creamy Pesto Shrimp Fettuccine

Creamy Pesto Shrimp Fettuccine. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

Click here for a printable recipe.

Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces fettuccine
  • 1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • ⅓ cup Spicy Fresh Basil Pesto
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 tablespoons salted butter
  • ¾ cup heavy cream or half and half
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 tablespoon lemon zest
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  • Cook fettucine per the package instructions.
  • Reserve 1 cup of the pasta water for later.
  • Drain the pasta and set aside.
  • Place the uncooked shrimp into a large bowl and add 2 tablespoons of the pesto. Toss to coat.
  • Heat 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
  • Place the shrimp in the skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side, or until the shrimp is pink and cooked through.
  • Transfer the shrimp to a plate and set aside.
  • To that same skillet, add in the butter, heavy cream, pesto, lemon zest, lemon juice and the reserved pasta water.
  • Reduce heat to low and let the sauce simmer until it starts to thicken.
  • Season with salt and pepper and add in the fettuccine noodles and shrimp.
  • Toss to coat and top with fresh basil and lemon zest before serving.

Recipe notes

Nutrition information (1 serving): calories 612, carbohydrates 66 grams, protein 30 grams, fat 25 grams, saturated fat 7 grams, sodium 792 milligrams, fiber 3 grams, sugar 3 grams, cholesterol 198 milligrams.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.

More on this topic