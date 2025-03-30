10 must-visit patios for soaking in the spring weather in Birmingham, Alabama

The patio at Galley & Garden on Highland Avenue features the historic Merritt House as a backdrop. (Galley & Garden / Facebook)

The wait is over — warmer days are here, and we’re all craving a perfect patio for our next meal. Patio dining options are nearly endless in the Magic City, but we’ve compiled our top 10 Birmingham patios to get you started. Grab your sunglasses and get ready to lounge at one of these sunny day spots.

This Homewood treasure has been open just over a year; its patio, along with its expansive menu of pizzas, pasta and fresh meats and cheese from the market next door, will have you feeling like you’re relaxing in the Tuscan countryside.

Our patio recs: Burrata with focaccia, Calabrese pizza and a scoop of fresh gelato for dessert.

While primarily a cocktail bar, the elegant and floral-studded Juniper offers some delicious snacks and small plates. The garden courtyard out back feels like a well-kept secret and the ideal spot for cocktail sipping on a date night.

Our patio recs: Buzz Word, made with gin, vermouth, yuzu and peach; pair it with a house-made crabcake and duck fat fries.

Cayo Coco calls itself “a tropical vacation” waiting for you in the heart of Birmingham — what could be better for patio weather? The modern Caribbean cuisine and beach-worthy cocktails offer the perfect after-work escape.

Our patio recs: Snapper ceviche and jerk chicken with a mojito or coco piña colada.

If you’re looking for a no-frills local spot with pub-style eats, The Garage is the place for you. A unique find among Birmingham patios, its eclectic, wisteria-covered courtyard gives it a beer garden feel, and it’s just right for relaxing the night away with friends.

Our patio recs: The Fritz, a “sandwich with everything but the kitchen sink,” and a local beer.

La Fête is owner Kristen Hall’s love letter to Paris and comes with immaculate Parisian patio vibes to match. Nestled off the cobblestones of Morris Avenue, La Fête’s small plates and curated wine list are perfectly enjoyed outside.

Our patio recs: The potato pavé and chicken liver mousse enjoyed with a crisp La Fête 75. For a sweet treat, try the profiteroles — a light choux pastry, vanilla bean ice cream and malted chocolate ganache.

Highland Avenue’s Galley & Garden prides itself on refined versions of Southern classics; you’re bound to rediscover an old favorite, like fried green tomatoes or shrimp and grits. Enjoy the patio with the backdrop of the historic columned Merritt House.

Our patio recs: Pimento cheese fritters with butternut squash and spinach salad, and Mint to Be, one of the signature cocktails.

Chez Fonfon has been a Five Points fixture serving French bistro fare since 2000. The patio is a welcome respite and ideal for lingering over a cocktail or enjoying a classic French game of boules.

Our patio recs: Moules-frites with a glass of Loire Valley white wine. Don’t forget the coconut pecan cake.

Automatic Seafood opened its doors to eager seafood lovers in 2019 and has since established itself as a go-to spot for oysters in the Magic City. The menu features a variety of seafood dishes primarily sourced from the Gulf of Mexico.

Our patio recs: Oysters on the half shell are a must; add some yeast rolls and an Aperol Spritz.

Nestled in Birmingham’s Market District at Pepper Place, OvenBird serves up seasonal Southern ingredients, with recipes adapted from centuries-old cooking techniques from Argentina, Uruguay, Spain and Portugal.

Our patio recs: Try the beef fat candle for a unusual experience with the apple and manchego salad and a glass of sangria.

The Mountain Brook wine specialists recently brought their expertise to a Second Avenue North location downtown. Get cozy in one of the canary-yellow chairs beneath strings of lights in the tree-lined outdoor space.

Our patio recs: Try a pick-three wine flight with some charcuterie and the “Best Butter in the World” — handmade cultured butter from a Vermont creamery — served alongside warm French bread.

No matter which patio you choose, you’re in good company to enjoy the warmth and sunshine. Cheers!

This story originally was published on the SoulGrown website.