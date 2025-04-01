5 Alabama destinations for the perfect weekend getaway

If the travel bug has bitten you but you have only a weekend to spare, don’t fret — there is an abundance of quick getaways in Alabama for every type of traveler. Whether you prefer the coziness of a small town, the fresh air of the outdoors or a rooftop surrounded by city lights, these Alabama destinations offer the perfect 48-hour escape.

For the beach bum: Fairhope

The charm of Fairhope is indisputable. With picturesque streets lined with moss-draped oaks, a sunny stroll in Fairhope with the warm breeze from Mobile Bay may be the restorative weekend spot you’re looking for. Start your getaway by wandering along the downtown’s flower-filled streets and duck into the galleries and boutiques to find a unique treasure. Don’t miss Page and Palette, Fairhope’s locally owned bookstore where you’ll find national bestsellers alongside regional authors.

For dinner, grab a seat and a glass of wine at Pearl. Enjoy local favorites with regional ingredients, like Murder Point oysters with mignonette, seared tuna and chocolate chess pie for dessert. On your last day, rent a bike or stroll along the Fairhope Pier, stick your toes in the sand or take a kayak out on the bay.

Enjoy a farewell farm-to-table dinner at The Hope Farm. A father-son duo combined a love of wine and agriculture to create a space that connects visitors to the community through regional ingredients, many coming directly from the venue’s farm. Curl up next to one of the outdoor fire pits with a glass of rosé and a farm board of meats and cheese, and reminisce on the weekend in this Southern slice of paradise.

For small-town vibes: Mentone

A weekend in Mentone blends outdoor serenity with small-town charm. Start your trip with a scenic drive up Lookout Mountain, stopping at roadside overlooks to take in the sweeping views. Downtown Mentone is perfect for leisurely wandering — you’ll find charming shops and a few other cozy spots to stop into.

In the afternoon, explore the trails at DeSoto State Park, visit Little River or check out the nearby Cathedral Caverns. As the sun sets, head to Wildflower Café, the ever-so-charming local favorite known for its warm, eclectic atmosphere. The famous tomato pie is a must-have, but don’t miss other favorites like the creamy shrimp and grits, handmade quiche or delicious gourmet burgers. Make sure to visit the adjoining country store for local pottery, jewelry, clothing and artwork.

For your final day, enjoy a slow morning with coffee and breakfast at The Hatter Café. Try the biscuits and gravy or a decadent plate of challah French toast to ease into the day. Next, head out to explore the Log Cabin Village, a collection of historic cabins where you’ll find a large selection of functional, decorative pottery, art, antiques and gourmet coffee. For your final night, we recommend a sunset picnic at Brow Park, where you can take in the breathtaking views of the Chattanooga Valley.

For the science enthusiast: Huntsville

Alabama’s Rocket City is where all of your science-loving, astronaut dreams come true. Start your weekend by exploring the city via bike — Rocket City eBikes offers easy-to-use rentals and tours with its curated e-bike selection. Grab a pastry and coffee at the family-owned Moon Bakeshop while checking out downtown’s offerings, including a variety of shops and boutiques.

In the morning, head to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, a must-see for space and science enthusiasts. Visitors can see a full-size Saturn V rocket, Apollo 16 artifacts, moon rocks and real astronaut gear. The center highlights Huntsville’s role in the Apollo and Artemis programs, which shaped the future of space travel, and thrill-seekers can experience astronaut-style training on the G-Force Accelerator and Space Shot.

Once you’re ready to come down to earth, enjoy a rooftop cocktail and small plates at Baker & Able, named after the primates who were the first to successfully conquer space flight. Try a Live Long and Prosper cocktail made with turmeric-infused New Amsterdam Gin, ginger and lemon, and say cheers to the perfect space-infused weekend.

For the urbanite: Birmingham

Birmingham is Alabama’s Magic City, a fitting name for a place that seamlessly combines natural wonders, history, art and amazing food. Start your trip with a visit to Vulcan Park and Museum, where you can take in stunning panoramic views of the city from the world’s largest cast iron statue.

Next, dive into Birmingham’s rich history at the Civil Rights Institute, a powerful museum that brings the city’s pivotal role in the civil rights movement to life. For dinner, indulge in an unforgettable meal at the acclaimed Bottega, known for its Southern-inspired fine dining. Afterward, grab a craft cocktail at Pogo, a stylish speakeasy tucked away off Morris Avenue.

On Sunday, grab a croissant from one of Birmingham’s best bakeries, then slow things down with a peaceful morning stroll through the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Stop in for a quick visit to the Birmingham Museum of Art, home to an impressive collection of works from around the world, including mesmerizing blown-glass sculptures by Dale Chihuly at the entrance. End your weekend on a high note at The Roof, a swanky rooftop lounge where you can toast to your weekend in the Magic City under twinkling lights.

For the outdoor adventurer: Cheaha State Park

Named by the Native American Creek nation, Cheaha means “high place,” and its stunning views display the highest vantage point in the state. With nearly 3,000 acres of granite boulders and wind-warped ancient trees, the park offers spectacular scenery at 2,407 feet above sea level.

Start your trip with a scenic hike on the Bald Rock or Pulpit Rock trails before setting up camp for the night. If you prefer tent camping, Cheaha State Park offers primitive sites for a weekend under the stars or opt for a cabin if you want a cozy stay with modern amenities. Spend the evening around a crackling campfire (don’t forget the s’mores), then wake up early for a sunrise at the Cheaha Overlook before exploring waterfalls like Devil’s Den or Cheaha Falls.

If you’ve brought the whole family, there are several playgrounds, swimming areas and fishing spots in the park. Cheaha State Park is the perfect place for one or for a group — to make memories as a family, or a solo retreat to wind down and recharge.

This story originally was published on the SoulGrown website.