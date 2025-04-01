Gallery: Alabama Marine unit participates in helicopter drills in Panama City

Naval Support Activity Panama City hosted the 3rd Force Reconnaissance Company, a U.S. Marine Corps Reserve unit from Mobile, Alabama, part of the 4th Marine Division. The Marines conducted helicopter drills over St. Andrews Bay, demonstrating their operational expertise and mission readiness.
Marines from the 3rd Force Reconnaissance Company in Mobile conducted helicopter drills over St. Andrews Bay along with Naval Support Activity Panama City. (Mass Communication Specialist First Class Kyle Merritt / U.S. Navy)
