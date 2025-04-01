SEEDS grant to boost economic growth efforts in rural Fayette

Alabama’s groundbreaking SEEDS program is providing a $733,700 grant to enable officials in Fayette to purchase property for a prime industrial site that will accelerate economic growth in the rural region.

The Industrial Development Board of the city of Fayette (Fayette IDB) plans to purchase land to establish the North Fayette Industrial Site. The 76-acre site, with frontage on U.S. Highway 43 (the future West Central Alabama Highway), is near Bevill State Community College Fayette campus, Walmart and other key assets.

With all utilities on or near the property line, this strategically located and easy-to-develop site positions Fayette to attract new industries and support expansion projects. The Fayette IDB is committed to preparing this new industrial park to be site ready.

The grant will cover two-thirds of the cost of acquiring the property, with the IDB funding the remaining third. The Fayette IDB will own the property.

The Site Evaluation Economic Development Strategy (SEEDS), approved by the Alabama Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey in early 2024, provides cities, counties and other local government entities with funding to assist with the development of industrial property and the acquisition of land for business and industrial use.

“The city of Fayette is thrilled to see the North Fayette Industrial Site moving closer to becoming a hub of economic activity,” Mayor Rod Northam said. “This grant from the SEEDS program is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our community and state partners.

“It underscores our shared commitment to fostering growth and creating new opportunities for our residents,” he said. “We look forward to the positive impact this development will have on our local economy and the future of Fayette.”

Rural development

Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the SEEDS grant represents a major step in strengthening the Fayette region’s competitiveness for economic growth.

“By enhancing site readiness, this investment ensures Fayette is well-positioned to attract new businesses and job opportunities,” McNair said. “The SEEDS program continues to be a game-changer for rural counties across Alabama, providing the resources needed to make industrial sites more attractive to prospective employers.

“Thanks to Governor Ivey and the Alabama Legislature’s support, we are seeing real momentum in rural economic development, paving the way for long-term prosperity in communities like Fayette,” she said.

Fayette IDB Chairman Larry Pinkerton said the SEEDS grant was made possible by teamwork between key players in Fayette County and the Northwest Alabama Economic Development Alliance, also known as C3.

“The Fayette Industrial Development Board set our sights on the North Fayette Industrial Site about seven years ago,” Pinkerton said. “We believe this site is the best location in Fayette County and will provide new opportunities for industrial growth.”

‘New opportunities’

Brenda Tuck, Rural Development manager for the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the SEEDS grant will help Fayette capitalize on its economic potential.

“This investment is another strong step forward in positioning Fayette as a prime location for business growth,” Tuck said. “By improving site readiness, we’re laying the groundwork for new opportunities that will benefit local businesses, job seekers and the entire community.

“The SEEDS program is a testament to Alabama’s commitment to ensuring rural communities have the tools they need to thrive.”

Tom Wisemiller, president and CEO of C3, said the SEEDS Act has been a crucial boost for Fayette and the entire region. In the first round of SEEDS funding, Sulligent and Hamilton were able to complete due diligence and planning for two high-priority industrial parks.

With Fayette receiving a SEEDS grant in the program’s second funding round, all three C3 counties — Marion, Fayette and Lamar — have reaped the benefits of this initiative, Wisemiller said.

“We are grateful for Governor Ivey’s vision in implementing this program, which enhances Alabama’s standing as a leader in economic development,” he said. “With over $7 billion invested in Alabama last year, the Northwest Alabama region is well-positioned for growth and stands to gain significantly from initiatives like SEEDS.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.