Alabama Air National Guard units train together in skies over the state

Two F-35 Lightning II fighters assigned to the 187th Fighter Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, trail just behind a KC-135R Stratotanker from the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, on March 21, 2025, over the units' home state. The two Alabama Air National Guard units try to coordinate flying schedules as often as possible to provide each wing’s airmen with training opportunities close to home. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)

Montgomery Regional Airport-Dannelly Field is home to the 187th Fighter Wing and its Red Tail F-35A Lightning fighter jets. Sumpter Smith Air National Guard Base at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport is home to the 117th Air Refueling Wing with its KC-135 Stratotanker capable of fueling aircraft in flight.

The two Alabama Air National Guard unit look for opportunities to train together – whether it’s a gas-and-go operation or something more involved and coordinated.

Here is a gallery of the two units and their aircraft sharing the skies.