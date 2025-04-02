Dr. Ann’s evening rituals include sunlight, Pilates, magnesium and mouth tape

An evening routine can be just as important as a morning routine to bookend your day, wind down and prepare you for a good night’s rest. Here are the things Dr. Ann Kulze does to close out her day for rest and recovery.

Dr. Ann Kulze is founder and CEO of Just Wellness and has a knack for breaking down the science of healthy eating and living into simple and easily digestible messages. She has been featured on “Dr. Oz,” “Oprah and Friends,” WebMD and U.S. News & World Report. Alabama News Center is publishing advice from Dr. Ann.