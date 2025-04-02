Rural Alabama on the rise: Billions in investment driving job creation

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and other officials commemorate the announcement of Conecuh Sausage's second production facility in Andalusia. (Hal Yeager / Governor's Office)

Rural Alabama is experiencing a surge in economic growth, with more than $7 billion in new investment since 2020 fueling nearly 9,000 job commitments across the state’s targeted rural counties.

The momentum continued throughout 2024, as $1.7 billion in fresh investment flowed into key industries, generating 1,700 new job opportunities and strengthening rural communities across the state, according to a new report from the Alabama Department of Commerce.

From advanced manufacturing to renewable energy, these projects are driving long-term prosperity and reinforcing the state’s commitment to rural economic development.

“Rural Alabama is on an undeniable trajectory of growth, and the numbers tell the story,” said Brenda Tuck, rural development manager at the Alabama Department of Commerce. “This kind of economic momentum is no accident — it’s the result of strategic investments, strong partnerships and a shared commitment to creating opportunities in every corner of our state.”

In a recent statement, Gov. Kay Ivey emphasized the state’s commitment to rural economic growth.

“We are making sure economic prosperity reaches every corner of our state,” Ivey said. “From advanced manufacturing to aviation training and auto parts production, rural Alabama is on the rise.

“These investment projects are transforming communities and creating lasting opportunities,” she said.

Rural rising

A high-impact project landing in rural Alabama came last year from Republic Airways’ LIFT Academy, which is creating a flight training center at historic Moton Field in Macon County. LIFT is creating 35 jobs and bringing 57 flight instructors to train the next generation of aviators in Tuskegee.

LIFT is teaming with Tuskegee University and the city of Tuskegee to base the academy at the airfield where the pioneering Tuskegee Airmen received flight training before becoming the first African American military aviators during World War II.

Joe Turnham, executive director of the Macon County Economic Development Authority, said the LIFT Academy is already amplifying interest in the airport.

“Over the past year, Republic Airways’ LIFT Academy has grown to 26 students in its first cohort, including students enrolled at Tuskegee University,” Turnham said. “The presence of LIFT at Moton Field has brought several new industries and investors who want to expand training with an FAA Air Traffic Control school.

“In addition, the largest minority-owned maintenance repair overhaul operation from Washington, D.C., and Baltimore wants to establish in Tuskegee, as does an electric aviation company out of Vermont,” he said.

“LIFT is truly a new catalyst for our economy.”

Rural Alabama also got a boost during 2024 from significant investment from the forest products industry:

Two Rivers Lumber Co. announced plans to invest $115 million to build a state-of the-art sawmill in the Coosa County community of Kellyton. The project will create 130 jobs.

in the Coosa County community of Kellyton. The project will create 130 jobs. Canfor Southern Pine launched plans last year to build a new sawmill in Fulton (Clarke County) with a $19.2 million project that will create 62 jobs.

Additional forestry investments are flowing into rural communities such as Livingston (Sumter County), Old Texas (Monroe County), Abbeville (Henry County) and LaFayette (Chambers County).

Growth prospects

Rural Alabama, meanwhile, saw several memorable growth projects in other industries get underway last year, according to the Department of Commerce’s 2024 New & Expanding Industry Announcements Report.

In Lawrence County, Lockheed Martin has set up a “digital factory” dedicated to hypersonic technologies. These innovations are poised to revolutionize the industry, making Alabama a key player in the next generation of aerospace technologies.

Last year, Lockheed Martin began beefing up its workforce at the Lawrence County facility with plans to add 224 workers, according to the report.

In Escambia County, Pine Gate Renewables plans to establish a solar farm capable of generating 80 megawatts of electricity, with a total investment of $350 million, the largest single rural investment project listed in the 2024 report.

In Coffee County, Conecuh Sausage — a well-loved Alabama brand for nearly a half-century — is investing nearly $58 million to open a second production facility in the state. The Evergreen-based company’s growth project will create 110 jobs in Andalusia.

As 2025 unfolds, Alabama’s 45 targeted rural counties continue to be a focus for economic development and job creation.

“We’re seeing transformative projects take root, strengthening local economies, creating high-quality jobs and building a foundation for long-term prosperity,” Tuck said.

“Thanks to Governor Ivey’s leadership and the continued support of the Alabama Legislature, we’re proving that rural Alabama is not just open for business — it’s thriving.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.